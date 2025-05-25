Owner ‘heartbroken’ as sheriff orders destruction of ‘friendly’ XL Bully

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Owner ‘heartbroken’ as sheriff orders destruction of ‘friendly’ XL Bully

Shannon Kane burst into tears upon hearing the news that Zeus must be put down because he was not registered under the new Scottish rules.

By Jenni Gee
A sheriff has ordered that Zeus the XL Bully must be put down. Image: Supplied
A dog owner burst into tears and said she was “heartbroken” after a court ordered that her unregistered XL Bully must be put down.

Shannon Kane, 41, had previously admitted possessing the regulated breed without an exemption certificate at Tain Sheriff Court.

But when she appeared for sentencing this week, the court heard she had still not managed to apply for an exemption for one-year-old Zeus.

Since August 1 last year, it has become illegal to own the controversial breed in Scotland without an exemption certificate.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that on October 17 last year, police called at Kane’s Abbotshaven home in Balintore after receiving information that she had an unregistered XL Bully.

Ms Eastwood told the court that Zeus “presented as friendly” but was so “boisterous” that officers were unable to accurately measure it.

Shannon Kane with her ‘friendly but boisterous’ XL Bully Zeus

She said it took Kane five minutes to put the dog on a lead, and the owner did not have a muzzle for Zeus, despite one being required to walk the dog.

The dog was taken to an Easter Ross vet and the breed was confirmed, after which Zeus was left in Kane’s care and given advice about muzzling and exemption.

Solicitor Molly Gallagher, for Kane, told the court that her client had inherited the dog from her son when it was just a puppy.

She said: “She cares a lot for the dog.”

Ms Gallagher told the court that, since the police intervention, Kane had ensured Zeus was microchipped and neutered as well as putting insurance in place for him, but confirmed her client had not managed to apply for an exemption.

The Scottish Government’s window for applying for exemptions closed in July last year – several months before the initial police visit – and new ones can only be granted with a court order.

Dog’s death sentence

Sheriff Neil Wilson told Kane: “You inherited this dog from your son –  it is a dog that you are incapable of doing the appropriate things for.

“What does cause me considerable concern is that the difficulty with your XL Bully dog was brought to your attention in October – you have not done, and I have no confidence you will do, the registration.”

Noting that “the dog was described as boisterous and difficult to control”, the sheriff said: “In all the circumstances, I see no alternative but to order the destruction of the dog.”

Kane interjected from the dock, crying: “Oh no! Please don’t do that your honour – he has not done anything wrong.”

She then fled the courtroom in tears.

A sheriff ordered Zeus to be destroyed within seven days.

Speaking after the conclusion of the case, she told the Press and Journal she was “absolutely heartbroken” at the sentence and said that it was impossible for her to obtain an exception certificate because the deadline to do so had passed before the legal proceedings even started.

She said: “There was no way of obtaining an exemption without a court order.

“I was going to hit a brick wall, there was no getting around it.”

She added that she hoped to appeal the sentence.