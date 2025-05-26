Elgin man who repeatedly called 999 with false alarms jailed

An Elgin man who repeatedly called 999 and threatened emergency workers has been locked up for more than a year.

Wayne Taylor appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday for sentencing after admitting to calling for paramedics and police to attend his home more than 30 times and brandishing weapons at them.

On another occasion he even asked his sister, who was recovering from open-heart surgery at the time, to contact them on his behalf.

When she refused, he turned his anger towards her and punched her on the chest.

Sheriff David Harvie said Taylor’s actions were “nothing short of reprehensible”.

‘Really no alternative’ to jail

Sentencing him to 19 months behind bars, the sheriff said: “You have been given every chance over a lengthy period to modify your behaviours and you have proved unable to do so, even with the support and diligent efforts of many services.

“Your conduct over a sustained period has been nothing short of reprehensible.

“You’ve also behaved violently towards them repeatedly. You’ve also been violent towards family members when they too were vulnerable.

“There’s really no alternative today but to impose custodial sentences in all of these matters.”

The court had heard Taylor, who already has a custodial sentence under his belt, called emergency services 32 times between December 22 2023 and January 20 2024.

And while attending the offices of Turning Point Scotland in Elgin, the 54-year-old assaulted a worker by slamming a door on her head while she was retrieving items from a cupboard.

On April 14 last year he would also attack his ill sister.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor said the woman was recovering from open-heart surgery at the time.

“She received a phone call from the accused asking for general help. He asked her to call him an ambulance, however she replied saying that she didn’t think he needed one and that he simply needed to stop drinking,” he said.

“As a result, the accused became aggressive and the accused struck her on her chest, on her scar tissue.”

Struggles with alcohol a cause

On other occasions, Taylor, of Langstane Place, would threaten harm to both emergency service workers and himself when they did attend his home following his calls.

His defence solicitor, Matthew O’Neill, said he struggled with alcohol abuse, which underlined his behaviour.

He also told the court that Taylor had a “minor learning disability”.

“He’s able to understand the consequences of his actions,” Mr O’Neill conceded.

“His use of alcohol, my lord, here is the single most determining factor in relation to the behaviour he has displayed. He has not been able to take himself away from alcohol.

“In the sober light of day, my lord, Mr Taylor is able to see his behaviour, which he has exhibited in all of these matters, is deplorable.”