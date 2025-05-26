Elgin man who repeatedly called 999 with false alarms jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin man who repeatedly called 999 with false alarms jailed

Wayne Taylor, who was also sentenced for attacking his ill sister, rang the emergency services more than 30 times over one month.

By Jamie Ross
Wayne Taylor's case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
An Elgin man who repeatedly called 999 and threatened emergency workers has been locked up for more than a year.

Wayne Taylor appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday for sentencing after admitting to calling for paramedics and police to attend his home more than 30 times and brandishing weapons at them.

On another occasion he even asked his sister, who was recovering from open-heart surgery at the time, to contact them on his behalf.

When she refused, he turned his anger towards her and punched her on the chest.

Sheriff David Harvie said Taylor’s actions were “nothing short of reprehensible”.

‘Really no alternative’ to jail

Sentencing him to 19 months behind bars, the sheriff said: “You have been given every chance over a lengthy period to modify your behaviours and you have proved unable to do so, even with the support and diligent efforts of many services.

“Your conduct over a sustained period has been nothing short of reprehensible.

“You’ve also behaved violently towards them repeatedly. You’ve also been violent towards family members when they too were vulnerable.

“There’s really no alternative today but to impose custodial sentences in all of these matters.”

The court had heard Taylor, who already has a custodial sentence under his belt, called emergency services 32 times between December 22 2023 and January 20 2024.

And while attending the offices of Turning Point Scotland in Elgin, the 54-year-old assaulted a worker by slamming a door on her head while she was retrieving items from a cupboard.

On April 14 last year he would also attack his ill sister.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor said the woman was recovering from open-heart surgery at the time.

“She received a phone call from the accused asking for general help. He asked her to call him an ambulance, however she replied saying that she didn’t think he needed one and that he simply needed to stop drinking,” he said.

“As a result, the accused became aggressive and the accused struck her on her chest, on her scar tissue.”

Struggles with alcohol a cause

On other occasions, Taylor, of Langstane Place, would threaten harm to both emergency service workers and himself when they did attend his home following his calls.

His defence solicitor, Matthew O’Neill, said he struggled with alcohol abuse, which underlined his behaviour.

He also told the court that Taylor had a “minor learning disability”.

“He’s able to understand the consequences of his actions,” Mr O’Neill conceded.

“His use of alcohol, my lord, here is the single most determining factor in relation to the behaviour he has displayed. He has not been able to take himself away from alcohol.

“In the sober light of day, my lord, Mr Taylor is able to see his behaviour, which he has exhibited in all of these matters, is deplorable.”