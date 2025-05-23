Elgin man who ‘identifies as a car’ made racist remarks after being refused food at drive-thru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin man who ‘identifies as a car’ made racist remarks after being refused food at drive-thru

Ryan Morrison made threats at McDonald's in Elgin after attempting to be served at its drive-thru window.

By Jamie Ross
Ryan Morrison arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ryan Morrison arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Buckie man who told fast food workers he should be allowed to order from the drive-thru because he “identifies as a car” went on to make a series of racist remarks.

Ryan Morrison appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday for sentencing after having earlier admitted to acting in an aggressive manner at the McDonald’s restaurant on Linkwood Place on March 26 this year.

Deferring sentence on the case for one month, Sheriff David Harvie branded the 39-year-old’s behaviour “appalling”.

Had only been free for hours

The court heard that Morrison’s tirade at the McDonald’s came just hours after he was released on bail at Elgin Sheriff Court.

He had appeared on remand after resisting arrest in Elgin’s High Street, following aggressive behaviour in another local takeaway.

Officers also found a small bag of cannabis – valued at about £25 – in his possession.

However, within hours of his freedom, Morrison would find himself in trouble again.

At McDonald’s, he approached workers at its drive-thru window and attempted to be served.

When he was told he could not be served, due to his lack of car, Morrison tried a different tactic.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court: “The accused advised [the employee] he identifies as a car and could indeed order at the drive-thru.”

McDonald’s disturbance

That too failed to convince the employee so Morrison moved inside but became “agitated” when he was denied the use of a phone charger.

He then called one employee a “w*****” and made a stabbing motion towards them.

His ire would then turn on customers, with Morrison challenging one to a fight outside and seeing him make Islamophobic comments.

“And went on to talk about Muslims being gunned down, making a firing motion – as if firing a gun – while doing so,” Mr Treanor added.

“And then made a motion drawing his finger across his throat. There were staff members and patrons in the restaurant while this was happening.”

He was arrested at the scene.

‘Your behaviour was appalling’

Matthew O’Neill, Morrison’s defence solicitor, said his client was “deeply embarrassed” by his actions across the charges.

“He realises in the cold light of day he was the architect of his own downfall,” he said.

Hearing Morrison was already subject to 170 hours of unpaid work from an order made in January, Sheriff Harvie offered him the opportunity to make some progress.

Sentencing him to another 90 hours of work for his behaviour on Elgin’s High Street, which he also admitted to, Sheriff Harvie called for a review of the order in one month and warned Morrison that there would just be two options on the table when he returned to court.

“I’ve already characterised this as totally reprehensible behaviour made worse by the fact it was a matter of hours since you’ve been released from this court,” he said.

“I really need you to have an excellent report in a month’s time and to have made good progress with the hours that are outstanding.

“We’re looking at pretty substantial number of hours or a custodial sentence in respect of the McDonald’s matter, and in the end the choice is going to be yours.”