Crime & Courts

Lost American tourist who caused head-on Moray crash handed £1,400 fine

James Boyd, 75, missed his turn on the A95 and reverted to driving on the wrong side of the road before the collision.

By Jamie Ross
Elgin Sheriff Court sign
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An American tourist who got himself lost on Moray’s roads has been ordered to pay a fine of more than £1,000 after he drove into oncoming traffic and crashed.

US veteran James Boyd was travelling on the A95 Bridge of Avon to Aberlour road last year when he took a wrong turn and accidentally reverted to driving on the wrong side of the road.

Moments later, he collided head-on with another motorist.

The 75-year-old, who did not appear for his sentencing at Elgin Sheriff Court, was represented by his defence solicitor, Megan Lee, at the hearing.

She said Boyd test drove his rental vehicle – a Fiat 500 – in a car park before taking to the roads.

‘Very unlikely to ever return’

Ms Lee told Sheriff David Harvie that her client was currently living in Virginia and was probably never going to visit the country again.

Asking the court to deal with the case in his absence, she said: “Mr Boyd is very unlikely to ever re-enter the UK again.”

Providing a narrative of the event, fiscal depute Shay Treanor said the crash happened at about 8.15pm on September 18.

He explained the driver of the car Boyd collided with was travelling south.

“As they approached the locus, they were met with the accused’s vehicle driving within their carriageway, however, going the opposite direction,” he said.

“Both vehicles turned 90 degrees and came off the carriageway, coming to rest on a verge nearby. Both vehicles received extensive damage and airbags were deployed on both vehicles.”

Mr Treanor added a female passenger in the car that was hit suffered a broken ankle as a result of the crash, while the driver and Boyd suffered cuts.

At the time, it was reported three of the people involved were taken to hospital.

Read about UK driving before trip

Ms Lee added: “He’s told me that he has read about driving in the UK prior to his trip. Here, he has then asked permission from the car hire company to drive around the car park before he then embarked on the roads.

“He reported no difficulties whatsoever during the daytime, however as night fell he began to navigate to his accommodation.

“He’s missed a turn, was unable to find a place to turnaround, and fully accepts that in his panic he has then simply reverted to driving on the other side of the road”

Ms Lee added Boyd expressed “genuine remorse” for the harm caused.

Sentencing him, Sheriff Harvie ordered Boyd to pay £1,400. He also banned the pensioner from UK roads for two years.