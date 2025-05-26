Aberdeen scaffolder banned after drug-driving in Peterhead

An Aberdeen man who drove just yards while he had traces of drugs in his system has been banned from the roads.

Lewis Robb, a scaffolder, had been moving van on St Mary Street in Peterhead last May when police carried out a random roadside test.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday, Sheriff Lesley Johnston said banning him was the “appropriate” decision.

‘Driving for a matter of yards’

The court heard the incident happened on May 1 at about 10.25am.

Robb’s defence solicitor, Mike Monro, said that while he had a “healthy schedule” of previous convictions, none were for driving under the influence of drugs.

He said his client had taken the “cannabis alternative” the previous day and had been subject to a “random test” by the police, which returned a reading of 9.8mg of Delta-9 per litre of blood. The limit is 2mg.

“He works for a well-known scaffolding firm in Aberdeen,” Mr Monro added.

“He was driving for a matter of yards. His driving was not being affected. He knew, and certainly does now, what the requirements are.”

The court also heard that Robb, of Whitehall Place, will remain in employment despite his charge.

Sentencing him to a year-long driving ban, Sheriff Johnston said: “That’s the minimum period, I consider that to be the appropriate period”

The 34-year-old will also pay a fine of £750.