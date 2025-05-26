Aberdeen scaffolder banned after drug-driving in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen scaffolder banned after drug-driving in Peterhead

Lewis Robb had taken a "cannabis alternative" the day before he was caught by police in the port.

By Jamie Ross
Lewis Robb appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen man who drove just yards while he had traces of drugs in his system has been banned from the roads.

Lewis Robb, a scaffolder, had been moving van on St Mary Street in Peterhead last May when police carried out a random roadside test.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday, Sheriff Lesley Johnston said banning him was the “appropriate” decision.

‘Driving for a matter of yards’

The court heard the incident happened on May 1 at about 10.25am.

Robb’s defence solicitor, Mike Monro, said that while he had a “healthy schedule” of previous convictions, none were for driving under the influence of drugs.

He said his client had taken the “cannabis alternative” the previous day and had been subject to a “random test” by the police, which returned a reading of 9.8mg of Delta-9 per litre of blood. The limit is 2mg.

“He works for a well-known scaffolding firm in Aberdeen,” Mr Monro added.

“He was driving for a matter of yards. His driving was not being affected. He knew, and certainly does now, what the requirements are.”

The court also heard that Robb, of Whitehall Place, will remain in employment despite his charge.

Sentencing him to a year-long driving ban, Sheriff Johnston said: “That’s the minimum period, I consider that to be the appropriate period”

The 34-year-old will also pay a fine of £750.