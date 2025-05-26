Mum of Kemnay murder victim Dean Jamieson brands freed killer a ‘danger to society’

The bereaved mum of a Kemnay dad-of-four who was murdered almost 20 years ago fears one of the “remorseless evil animals” who killed him may strike again.

Dean Jamieson’s mum Jo was speaking out ahead of a television programme airing on the TRUE CRIME channel tonight, which focuses on the infamous April 2006 murder case.

A walker discovered Dean’s lifeless, half-naked body in the foetal position at the side of a track leading to the bottom of Elrick Hill, near Craibstone Golf Course.

He had died from a combination of hypothermia and blood loss after being robbed, stripped, beaten and repeatedly stabbed by a pack of “scallies” from the Northfield area of Aberdeen.

Colin Cowie, then 22, and Kevin Leslie, 24 at the time, were both convicted of murder, while the then 20-year-old Shaun Paton was found guilty of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

It followed a 27-day trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, ending in November, seven months after Dean died.

A fourth man, Colin Stewart, then 22, was acquitted of murder in exchange for turning against his co-accused by giving evidence against them to secure their convictions.

Leslie and Cowie both received life terms to be locked up for a minimum of 20 and 18 years respectively, while Paton received a 10-year custodial sentence.

However, Paton was freed after serving only six years behind bars but has returned to the dock on multiple occasions to face justice for further violent crimes.

They included an opportunistic knife-point robbery of former Dons player David Dangana in 2018, for which he served nearly three years in prison.

And The Press and Journal recently revealed how Paton, also known as Shaun Stewart, threatened to “murder” an Aberdeen fairground worker at Codona’s when he refused to allow the thug’s undersized son on a ride last August.

“[The 39-year-old] stated that he had been to prison for murder and stated that he was going to murder the complainer,” Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by uttering threats of violence, racially offensive language and threatening to damage property.

A sheriff fined him £790 but did not give him any time to pay it, so he spent the next 28 days in prison instead.

‘My big fear is he will kill again’

Now, Dean’s mum Jo, 69, has told The P&J she believes Paton is a “danger to society”.

“My big fear is he will kill again,” she said. “He got the lighter sentence among the three of my son’s killers, but from what he told the Codona’s worker, it seems he believes he actually got away with murder.

“This guy is not in control of his emotions. He’s not in control of himself. He is a liability, a danger to society.

“When will the courts wake up and smell the roses?”

Mrs Jamieson’s criticism of the justice system came as she recalled how hard it was to secure support for Dean’s “struggling” eldest son, then eight-year-old Liam.

“He was going to school where kids were telling him about the horrendous things they’d heard were done to his dad.

“I couldn’t get any support. There was a six-month waiting list. But at the same time, Dean’s killers were getting access to counsellors, psychiatrists and psychologists.

“Social workers were also taking their families to visit them. I thought, ‘This can’t be right. It’s almost like it pays to be a criminal’.”

Jo revealed that another “upset” came during the trial.

“We had to stop every 15 minutes so Shaun Paton could get a rest because he had ADHD.

“I wondered if he stopped every 15 minutes while they were beating and stabbing my son to death.”

Paton and the rest of his gang already had a history of minor crime in 2006 before they shot to notoriety for killing Dean Jamieson.

Former Detective Superintendent Alan Smith led the Grampian Police probe into Dean’s murder and is now head of investigations for global risk management firm COMET.

Mr Smith described Dean’s killers as “council estate low-level nuisance criminals on the fringes of the drug scene”.

But, Mrs Jamieson warned of the slippery slope that youths of today are facing.

She explained: “Those guys started getting into trouble very young. All that escalated.

“I’m not saying that they had planned to kill Dean, but there was a pack mentality, and it got out of hand.

“Because of the way that children are nowadays, with young kids taking knives into schools where there is far from enough discipline and pupils and even teachers are attacked, violence has become the norm.

“I fear that another murder like Dean’s is more likely now than it was 19 years ago.”

‘They’re remorseless evil animals’

It took Jo five years to get on top of the anger and rage she felt to overcome the devastating effect her son’s murder had on her day-to-day life.

She described it as a fight for survival.

“I was afraid to be happy. I remember thinking, ‘I can’t laugh or smile because people will think I’m callous’.

“But, the anger and rage turned me into a person I didn’t like being. To stop holding on to the anger and rage, I’ve had to sort of forgive Dean’s killers.

“They’ve already destroyed the biggest part of my family, but I won’t let them destroy any more.

“I’ve got to forgive them every single day. I hate them. They’re remorseless evil animals. But I don’t dwell on it. To do that would bring that anger and rage back.”

Every year, Jo returns to the spot where Dean’s body was discovered to lay fresh flowers.

She recalled visiting the crime scene at the time her living hell was unravelling.

“It was so bleak,” she said. “It was an awful, desolate, dark place. We go back every year, and I still get that despair.”

Heartbreaking moments are documented in Jo’s book

The bereaved Westhill mother-of-four found therapy in penning her son’s tragic story in a book she called “Last Touch”.

It was named after the game of tag that Dean would play with his siblings when they were younger.

Jo told The Press and Journal that her book helped her to grieve.

“One of the reasons I wrote it was to reclaim Dean as a person because when he died, my son became a crime scene for forensic examiners, a case file for the police and prosecutors, and a story for the media.”

Heartbreaking moments are documented in the book as the family’s traumatic ordeal unfolds.

After Dean’s funeral, Jo tells his oldest son that he resembles his dad, and Liam, who is now 27, replies: “One day I’ll have children and they’ll look like me, then dad will never die.”

Ahead of the murder trial, special permission is given for young Liam to attend the former Stonehaven Sheriff Court, where he’s allowed to sit in the sheriff’s chair and quiz a detective sitting in the dock about his father’s murder.

Jo explained: “Liam pretended to be the judge, asking the questions he wanted to ask about the guys who hurt his dad. It helped to put his mind at rest.

“He wanted to know the reason why the bad men had hurt his dad. He wanted to know what was going to happen in court. He wanted to know what was going to happen to the men.”

‘It was an unusual investigation’

Dean Jamieson’s death was a peculiar case that mystified even the most seasoned detectives in the north-east.

“The first 48 hours were hugely frustrating,” former Det Supt Smith told this newspaper, explaining: “It seemed like it took us forever to understand what had caused Dean’s death.”

One of the biggest hurdles to begin with was first working out how Dean, who had been out drinking in Aberdeen, ended up dead seven miles away from the city centre on secluded land that took over 20 minutes to reach by car.

The case’s Senior Investigating Officer added: “We had several hypotheses that we tried to explore to hopefully eliminate them one by one. This was an investigation where you weren’t opening doors of inquiry, you were closing them – it was an unusual investigation.”

In fact, the police identified suspects on the third day of the investigation, even before a pathologist had confirmed a cause of death or detected foul play.

Loose lips led to the culprits’ capture, and CCTV, although nowhere near as sophisticated as today, was used to track Dean’s movements on the fateful night.

Mr Smith told The P&J: “A community officer in Northfield picked up on a piece of gossip.

“Allegedly, on the night that Dean died, these three or four young guys were in a Northfield home together.

“There, a group of them were excited about having just beaten up this guy and left him for dead.

“We knew who the three or four individuals were. They had a history of low-level criminality.

“One of them had been flagged for using his car for illegal taxiing in the city centre, picking up fares. We thought this could explain how Dean got from A to B.”

As the murder inquiry’s crosshairs began to focus firmly on the local louts, detectives started learning of a game-changing piece of potential evidence.

“These guys were showing what they’d done on a mobile phone. They’d videoed it.

“There was talk about beating this guy up and dumping him at that location, so we knew we were on to the right people,” the ex-police detective explained.

FBI tried to recover mobile phone video of Dean’s horrific ordeal

A dedicated team of surveillance officers from Grampian’s constabulary, supported by police colleagues brought in from elsewhere in Scotland, were involved in a race against time to help decide when to raid properties, make arrests and find the phone.

The major police operation was launched on the day of a police appeal during a press conference.

“I later found out that while an interview I did with North Tonight was broadcast on the evening news, the guys were watching my interview, whooping and hollering, saying, ‘That’s us.’

“That was according to one or two witnesses who were with them,” former Detective Superintendent Smith said.

When the suspects were taken into custody for questioning, they started partly admitting involvement, saying, ‘Yes, we were there, but we didn’t do anything’.

They told officers the plan was to rob Dean and leave him stranded.

The former Det Supt added: “We did recover the mobile phone. It was hidden in the back of a bookie’s in Northfield, but we didn’t recover the video.

“Unfortunately, that was lost, but we were confident it existed. We resorted to sending the phone to the FBI in America.

“We tried everything we could at the time to recover the video, but it had been destroyed.”

‘Low-level scallies enjoyed the notoriety’

From the police interview rooms, the suspects talked themselves into the dock at the High Court in Aberdeen, where a jury also heard of some DNA evidence.

A compelling example was DNA belonging to one of the perpetrators found on Dean’s boxer shorts, where he had hoisted him up in the air while the other thugs attacked him.

Recalling what followed Dean’s robbery, Mr Smith commented: “They’d stripped him, slashed him, humiliated him, beaten him up, and left him in these dire circumstances.

“It was cowardly and it was senseless. When you think of the amount of violence that was used in relation to what they achieved from it, it was completely disproportionate.

“They’re just low-level scallies who ended up doing something where the consequences were probably not what they had anticipated but when they realised what they’d done they enjoyed the notoriety of it all.”

Dean’s death was the result of a perfect storm, blood loss coupled with hypothermia while exposed to the cold overnight.

“Had this occurred in the height of the summer on a nice balmy evening, he probably would have survived,” the former detective concluded.

You can watch all the twists and turns of the Dean Jamieson murder case in a TV documentary tonight.

Season two, episode seven of the series, investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre’s UK Killer Evidence, airs on the TRUE CRIME channel (formerly CBS Reality).

The Taxi Killer – Dean Jamieson broadcasts from 10pm.