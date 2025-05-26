Man embezzled more than £12,000 from Highland businesses

An Aberdeen man has admitted embezzling more than £12,000 from businesses in the Highlands.

Ben High pled guilty to two charges of embezzlement at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The charges detail how he took the money when he was employed, first at an events company and then at an Inverness soft play centre.

Former employee admitted embezzling from businesses

High, 36, represented himself at a hearing in Inverness, which heard that he wished to change his previous not guilty plea and admit the crimes.

The first of the charges details how, between May 28 and June 11 2022, High embezzled £4,768.15 from a company called Northern Roots Event Limited based at Bogbain Farm.

The second charge was between November 4 2022 and March 31 2023, when High was employed as a “business manager” at Frankie and Lola’s soft play centre on Ivanhoe Avenue, Inverness.

It details how, during this period, High embezzled £7598.92.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank confirmed the charges with High, who admitted one previous conviction dating to 2014, which was “not for an offence of the same nature”.

‘Relatively large sum of money’

Sheriff Cruickshank declined to hear the facts of the case at this calling, and told High: “These are two charges of embezzling and the combined sum of money is relatively large.

“In the circumstances, on the face of these charges, it would be appropriate and necessary to adjourn matters for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment”

High, now of Prospect Terrace, Aberdeen, will be sentenced at the next calling of the case once the reports have been prepared.