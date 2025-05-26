Man embezzled more than £12,000 from Highland businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Man embezzled more than £12,000 from Highland businesses

Ben High admitted two charges of embezzling money from Northern Roots Events Ltd at Bogbain Farm and Frankie and Lola's in Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
Ben High admitted embezzling from Frankie and Lola's as well as another employer. Image DC Thomson
An Aberdeen man has admitted embezzling more than £12,000 from businesses in the Highlands.

Ben High pled guilty to two charges of embezzlement at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The charges detail how he took the money when he was employed, first at an events company and then at an Inverness soft play centre.

Former employee admitted embezzling from businesses

High, 36, represented himself at a hearing in Inverness, which heard that he wished to change his previous not guilty plea and admit the crimes.

The first of the charges details how, between May 28 and June 11 2022,  High embezzled £4,768.15 from a company called Northern Roots Event Limited based at Bogbain Farm.

The second charge was between November 4 2022 and March 31 2023, when High was employed as a “business manager” at Frankie and Lola’s soft play centre on Ivanhoe Avenue, Inverness.

It details how, during this period, High embezzled £7598.92.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank confirmed the charges with High, who admitted one previous conviction dating to 2014, which was “not for an offence of the same nature”.

‘Relatively large sum of money’

Sheriff Cruickshank declined to hear the facts of the case at this calling, and told High: “These are two charges of embezzling and the combined sum of money is relatively large.

“In the circumstances, on the face of these charges, it would be appropriate and necessary to adjourn matters for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment”

High, now of Prospect Terrace, Aberdeen, will be sentenced at the next calling of the case once the reports have been prepared.