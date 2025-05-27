Alness man jailed after spitting at constable and saying he had hepatitis

An Alness man has been jailed after spitting at a police officer and telling her he had hepatitis.

Scott Lapsley had breached a court-imposed curfew order for a second time when police found him unconscious at an address in Alness.

After being checked by paramedics and confirmed fit, he was placed under arrest – but reacted by assaulting an officer.

Lapsley, 29, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit two charges of breaching his curfew and two of assaulting officers.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that on December 12 last year, police had received intelligence that Lapsley was at an address in Westford, Alness, in breach of his curfew.

He had previously breached his curfew by refusing to come to the door of his Firhill home when officers called – despite speaking to them through a window and being told he was required to.

Unconscious man breached curfew

When they arrived at the Westford address, they discovered Lapsley, who “appeared to be unconscious”, inside the property.

He was checked by paramedics and confirmed fit, before being informed he was under arrest.

“While constables were arresting him, the accused has scratched a police witness to the right forearm, breaking the skin and causing a mark,” Ms Hood said, adding that he had done the same to a second police witness’ left forearm.

The court heard that Lapsley then spat on a female police officer and told her: “I’ve got hep.”

Ms Hood said Lapsley was then restrained and a spit hood applied before he was carried to the rear of the police van.

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Lapsley, said her client had been battling with drug and alcohol difficulties at the time of the offences.

She said: “As my lord has heard, he had required medical treatment.”

Apologies to officers

She said Lapsley had taken the opportunity to apologise to one of the officers involved when he saw them at Tain Sheriff Court – and had asked for his apologies to be passed on to the others.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Lapsley: “Given your record, and in particular the nature of charges 10 and 12, I do not consider that anything other than a custodial sentence could conceivably be appropriate.”

He jailed Lapsley – whose address was given as a prisoner in Inverness – for 14 months, with the sentence backdated to December 5 last year.