Alness man jailed after spitting at constable and saying he had hepatitis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Alness man jailed after spitting at constable and saying he had hepatitis

Scott Lapsley had breached a curfew twice. When police tried to arrest him he assaulted three officers.

By Jenni Gee
Scott Lapsley appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Scott Lapsley appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

An Alness man has been jailed after spitting at a police officer and telling her he had hepatitis.

Scott Lapsley had breached a court-imposed curfew order for a second time when police found him unconscious at an address in Alness.

After being checked by paramedics and confirmed fit, he was placed under arrest – but reacted by assaulting an officer.

Lapsley, 29, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit two charges of breaching his curfew and two of assaulting officers.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that on December 12 last year, police had received intelligence that Lapsley was at an address in Westford, Alness, in breach of his curfew.

He had previously breached his curfew by refusing to come to the door of his Firhill home when officers called – despite speaking to them through a window and being told he was required to.

Unconscious man breached curfew

When they arrived at the Westford address, they discovered Lapsley, who “appeared to be unconscious”, inside the property.

He was checked by paramedics and confirmed fit, before being informed he was under arrest.

“While constables were arresting him, the accused has scratched a police witness to the right forearm, breaking the skin and causing a mark,” Ms Hood said, adding that he had done the same to a second police witness’ left forearm.

The court heard that Lapsley then spat on a female police officer and told her: “I’ve got hep.”

Ms Hood said Lapsley was then restrained and a spit hood applied before he was carried to the rear of the police van.

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Lapsley, said her client had been battling with drug and alcohol difficulties at the time of the offences.

She said: “As my lord has heard, he had required medical treatment.”

Apologies to officers

She said Lapsley had taken the opportunity to apologise to one of the officers involved when he saw them at Tain Sheriff Court – and had asked for his apologies to be passed on to the others.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Lapsley: “Given your record, and in particular the nature of charges 10 and 12, I do not consider that anything other than a custodial sentence could conceivably be appropriate.”

He jailed Lapsley – whose address was given as a prisoner in Inverness – for 14 months, with the sentence backdated to December 5 last year.