Organised crime lawyer jailed after £87,000 drug bust at Peterculter home

A former criminal lawyer who was caught dealing nearly £87,000 worth of ketamine from her Peterculter country house has been jailed for 18 months.

Advocate Amanda Lothian, 65, was convicted of being concerned in the supply of the controlled class B drug from Lower Kennerty Mill in Peterculter during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A jury of six women and nine men took less than an hour to find Lothian guilty by a unanimous verdict following her trial in April.

During her sentencing hearing today, Lothian represented herself and told Sheriff William Summers that she accepts that she was involved in drug supply – but denied the drugs were hers.

Lawyer’s home under surveillance

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was previously told police raided Lothian’s former home on August 28 2020 following a period of surveillance.

A search of the house and a black Volvo registered to Lothian – a former member of the Faculty of Advocates who specialised in serious organised crime – uncovered two vacuum-packed bags of ketamine, worth £71,620.

A further quantity of the drug was seized from a man named James Hanlon, who claimed he collected drugs from Lothian at the property off Burnside Road.

He was arrested by police and found in possession of more than £15,000 worth of ketamine.

Cash totalling nearly £4,000 was also found in various locations around the £600,000 former mill house.

Jurors heard evidence during the four-day trial that police raided the Peterculter property on the afternoon of August 28 2020 where they found nearly a kilo of ketamine in Lothian’s car.

A sniffer dog named Buster then detected more ketamine within a wooden TV unit in the living room.

DNA found on bag of drugs

During the defence evidence, Lothian, who represented herself, claimed that she had no knowledge of any drugs being inside her property and claimed she had been a victim of cuckooing at the hands of Hanlon.

She stated that she had “absolutely no idea what was going on inside that house”.

Quizzed by Ms Thompson about why her DNA was found on the bag containing the drugs, Lothian stated that she had moved them, believing that they were a muscle-building supplement.

Ms Thompson put it to her that Lothian must have “incredibly poor luck” for her DNA to be on illegal drugs she claims she knew nothing about.

The fiscal depute then asked Lothian whether she had started selling drugs to make a little extra cash to pay the rent on the huge Peterculter property.

“No,’ she replied, adding: “I find the suggestion laughable. It’s absurd. I’m not the distributor.”

Sentencing remarks

Addressing the court today, the former advocate said that she accepted the verdict of the jury.

“I’m not maintaining my innocence in that I could or should’ve known what was going on – but that’s not incompatible in maintaining that the drugs didn’t belong to me,” Lothian said.

“I’m accepting that I had some part in the chain of supply, but I’m not accepting that the drugs are mine.”

Lothian went on to tell the court that she had a serious degenerative lung condition and was taking part in an experimental drug trial at St Bart’s Hospital in London, which involves regular injections.

She described it as “critical” to her future good health.

However, sentencing Lothian, Sheriff William Summers told her that she had been found unanimously guilty by a jury of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He said that he took into account her health, her age and the fact that she was convicted of supply on a single day.

“With all that notwithstanding, this is a very serious charge,” he continued.

“The harm to those who abuse drugs is well documented and it’s clear that a significant number of drugs were involved,” Sheriff Summers said, adding that he “must respect the finding of the jury” in this case.

“In my opinion, the only appropriate disposal in your case is the imposition of a custodial sentence,” he said.

Sheriff Summers sentenced Lothian to 18 months in prison.