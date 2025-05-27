Man warned after making sexual comment to teen girl in Peterhead

A man who told a teenage girl that her legs were the only reason he kept visiting Peterhead’s Cross Keys bar has been warned he faces jail if he cannot be of good behaviour.

Mark Davidson, 55, made the comment to the 17-year-old within the Wetherspoon bar on September 8 last year.

The court heard that Davidson, who is unemployed, was in the pub at about 3pm when he targeted the girl with what he believed to be a “compliment”.

However, when she complained to staff members and they advised him to mind his manners, he then started to accuse others in the premises of being “nonces”.

Sheriff Annella Cowan presided over the case on Monday and warned him that he would have three months to behave himself or face three months behind bars.

Visiting Australians dragged into row

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that his teenage target was made uncomfortable by his comments.

“At some point, the accused made a comment towards the complainer regarding her legs,” she said.

“He said that he only attends the locus to see her legs. This made her feel uncomfortable.”

After being approached by staff within the bar, Ms Williams said Davidson’s attention then turned towards others, including Australians who were visiting the port.

Ms Williams said: “The accused thereafter shouted and swore loudly, calling other patrons ‘nonces’. He also shouted ‘you’re not even from here’ – this appeared to be directed at the Australians.”

Under police caution, Davidson was reported to have commented: “Yeah, I did tell her she has a lovely pair of legs. Yes, I should be allowed to comment on her legs, she’s wearing a skirt as short as that.”

‘Simply not allowed’

Davidson’s defence solicitor, Sam Milligan, said his client had meant the comment as “a compliment” at the time.

“He indicates something to her that seems to be what kicks everything off,” he said.

“Thereafter, we have the exchange with the patrons.”

Sheriff Cowan deferred sentence on Davidson, of Prince Street, until August.

She said: “You are simply not allowed to make remarks like that.”

The sheriff also warned Davidson to be on good behaviour during the next three months, adding: “Otherwise you’re going to go to jail for three months.”