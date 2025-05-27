Fraserburgh man tried to collect cocaine from Post Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh man tried to collect cocaine from Post Office

Shaun Atkinson attempted to collect two packages of the class A drug worth more than £1,000 from a local Post Office.

By Jamie Ross
Shaun Atkinson's case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
A Fraserburgh man who tried to collect packages of cocaine from the Post Office will be sentenced next month.

Shaun Atkinson, who the court heard only has one previous conviction for failure to own a TV licence, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday where he admitted to a charge of attempting to be concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

The 46-year-old was released on bail for the preparation of a background report ahead of his sentencing.

Street value of over £1,200

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court Atkinson had attempted to retrieve a parcel containing two packages of cocaine from the Post Office in Fraserburgh‘s Mid Street prior to staff raising the alarm on June 3 last year.

One contained enough to fetch £13.74 on the street, while the other had enough to score its seller £1,200.

Stuart Flowerdew, Atkinson’s defence solicitor, said his client had gone to collect the parcel after previous attempts by another party had failed.

“My client’s involvement appears to be that earlier attempts to collect the parcel had failed,” he said.

Sheriff Annella Cowan, after hearing from Mr Flowerdew, deferred her sentence on the case.

Atkinson, of Academy Road, will now return to Peterhead in June.