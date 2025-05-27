Fraserburgh man tried to collect cocaine from Post Office

A Fraserburgh man who tried to collect packages of cocaine from the Post Office will be sentenced next month.

Shaun Atkinson, who the court heard only has one previous conviction for failure to own a TV licence, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday where he admitted to a charge of attempting to be concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

The 46-year-old was released on bail for the preparation of a background report ahead of his sentencing.

Street value of over £1,200

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court Atkinson had attempted to retrieve a parcel containing two packages of cocaine from the Post Office in Fraserburgh‘s Mid Street prior to staff raising the alarm on June 3 last year.

One contained enough to fetch £13.74 on the street, while the other had enough to score its seller £1,200.

Stuart Flowerdew, Atkinson’s defence solicitor, said his client had gone to collect the parcel after previous attempts by another party had failed.

“My client’s involvement appears to be that earlier attempts to collect the parcel had failed,” he said.

Sheriff Annella Cowan, after hearing from Mr Flowerdew, deferred her sentence on the case.

Atkinson, of Academy Road, will now return to Peterhead in June.