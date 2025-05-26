Tattoo artist accused of murdering Elgin mum insists: ‘I never laid a finger on her’

A man accused of murdering an Elgin mum in her home told a court today: “I never laid a finger on her.”

Owen Grant, 43, told his trial at the High Court in Edinburgh that he was “very sure” he did not murder Kiesha Donaghy.

Grant’s solicitor advocate James Keegan KC asked: “You wouldn’t be able to shed any light on how she was murdered?” and he replied: “No.”

Mr Keegan pointed out that it was a particularly brutal killing and Grant said it was “disgusting” and “horrible”.

“I have never been in that situation before where I have known someone and they have been killed. I was devastated. I was gutted,” Grant told the court.

Accused denies murder

Grant has denied assaulting Kiesha, 32, and murdering her on November 15 in 2023 at her home in Anderson Drive by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with an unknown object.

He said that three days before, she visited his address in Elgin for him to tattoo her right wrist.

He said: “The whole process of doing the tattoo is simple, but we had problems with Kiesha.”

He said she was bleeding heavily from her wrist and he wrapped it in clingfilm before they went to her address, where they both took the drug ketamine.

He said it made him feel dizzy and he did not like it.

Explanation for bloody print on wall

Grant said he removed the clingfilm and he cleaned her up and cleaned himself after he got blood on his hand. He said he put his hand on a wall when he stumbled.

He said that was the explanation for him leaving a print on the wall in the deceased’s blood.

Grant said he owed Kiesha £300 for drugs and was planning to pay her when he got paid.

He said that he went to her home with cash on him and knocked on her door but got no answer.

Advocate depute Christopher Wilson KC said Grant was facing “a financial crisis” at the time, but he responded: “Not really. I have never struggled for money. I did tattoos.”

The prosecutor said that he owed money to Kiesha, which he could not possibly hope to repay, but Grant said: “I could pay it.”

Grant agreed that he knew she had £770 prior to the date of the murder but denied that he took it.

The trial, before judge Lord Scott, continues.