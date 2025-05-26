Tattoo artist accused of murdering Elgin mum insists: ‘I never laid a finger on her’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Tattoo artist accused of murdering Elgin mum insists: ‘I never laid a finger on her’

Owen Grant also gave the jury an explanation for why he left a bloody handprint on the wall of Kiesha Donaghy's home.

By Dave Finlay
Collage of Kiesha Donaghy and police outside Anderson Drive flats in Elgin.
Kiesha Donaghy was found dead in her Elgin home. Image: Facebook/Jasperimage

A man accused of murdering an Elgin mum in her home told a court today: “I never laid a finger on her.”

Owen Grant, 43, told his trial at the High Court in Edinburgh that he was “very sure” he did not murder Kiesha Donaghy.

Grant’s solicitor advocate James Keegan KC asked: “You wouldn’t be able to shed any light on how she was murdered?” and he replied: “No.”

Mr Keegan pointed out that it was a particularly brutal killing and Grant said it was “disgusting” and “horrible”.

“I have never been in that situation before where I have known someone and they have been killed. I was devastated. I was gutted,” Grant told the court.

Accused denies murder

Grant has denied assaulting Kiesha, 32, and murdering her on November 15 in 2023 at her home in Anderson Drive by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with an unknown object.

He said that three days before, she visited his address in Elgin for him to tattoo her right wrist.

He said: “The whole process of doing the tattoo is simple, but we had problems with Kiesha.”

He said she was bleeding heavily from her wrist and he wrapped it in clingfilm before they went to her address, where they both took the drug ketamine.

He said it made him feel dizzy and he did not like it.

Explanation for bloody print on wall

Grant said he removed the clingfilm and he cleaned her up and cleaned himself after he got blood on his hand. He said he put his hand on a wall when he stumbled.

He said that was the explanation for him leaving a print on the wall in the deceased’s blood.

Grant said he owed Kiesha £300 for drugs and was planning to pay her when he got paid.

Forensics experts at the scene of the alleged murder in Elgin. Image: Jasperimage

He said that he went to her home with cash on him and knocked on her door but got no answer.

Advocate depute Christopher Wilson KC said Grant was facing “a financial crisis” at the time, but he responded: “Not really. I have never struggled for money. I did tattoos.”

The prosecutor said that he owed money to Kiesha, which he could not possibly hope to repay, but Grant said: “I could pay it.”

Grant agreed that he knew she had £770 prior to the date of the murder but denied that he took it.

The trial, before judge Lord Scott, continues.