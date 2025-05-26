‘Violent thug’ behind bars after unprovoked assault

A man who launched an unprovoked attack on a dad walking to collect his child from nursery has been branded a “violent thug” by a sheriff.

Eddie Macgregor targeted his victim in an alley near the Pulteneytown People’s Project in Wick, knocking him to the ground and kicking him twice to the head.

The attack left Macgregor’s victim with a broken nose, scalp haematoma and a “footprint bruise” to his arm.

Macgregor, 29, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted assault to severe injury in relation to the attack on August 2 of last year.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that it was around 12.15pm on that date when the man, a former neighbour of Macgregor’s, was walking to collect his child from nursery.

Victim heard footsteps behind him

After the man turned into an alleyway near the Pulteneytown People’s Project he heard footsteps behind him and turned to see who it was.

“As he did so, he was struck and fell onto his hands and knees,” the fiscal depute said, adding: “He was able to see that the person who struck him was the accused.”

The court heard Macgregor then repeatedly punched and kicked the man on his body and head, but “gave no reason as to why he was doing so”.

Witnesses saw Macgregor kick his victim – who did not retaliate – twice to the head area.

When police arrived following a 999 call, the man was lying on the ground in the foetal position with obvious injuries to his head.

“When asked who inflicted the injuries, he stated the accused’s name,” Ms Eastwood said.

Assault left footprint bruise on victim

The injured man was taken to Caithness General Hospital, where extensive bruising to his head and a footprint bruise to his arm were noted, along with a swollen and tender ear.

He had a large scalp haematoma with a depth of two centimetres, a broken nose and a deviated septum.

Macgregor was later traced and arrested.

When officers viewed CCTV from near the locus, it showed him walking towards the scene of the assault in the moments before the attack took place.

Solicitor Mhyrin Hill said Macgregor’s “adverse childhood experiences” had left him with heightened reactivity and impulsivity.

“He described living in a state of fight or flight,” she said.

Ms Hill explained Macgregor suffered from poor mental health and had a history of alcohol and substance misuse.

She told Sheriff Cruickshank: “He understands the serious nature of this offence and the position he is in today.”

Eight previous assault convictions

Sheriff Cruickshank told Macgregor: “The assault […] was particularly violent. As far as I can see, it was a totally unprovoked assault that included kicks and punches.

“I’m told from the narrative that a witness saw you kick [the victim] in the head area twice.

”I have also seen the photographic evidence and the terrible state he was in as a result of the assault

”I have also noted your schedule of previous convictions – eight previous convictions for assault – seven for assault to injury.

”I’m not going to give you a lecture; there’s no point. You’re simply a violent thug, and you acted like a violent thug on this occasion.”

He jailed Macgregor, whose address was given as a prisoner in Inverness, for 30 months, with the sentence backdated to August 2 of last year.