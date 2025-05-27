Delivery driver appears in court facing two sex assault charges after Torry incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Delivery driver appears in court facing two sex assault charges after Torry incident

The court appearance comes after police were called to the Wellington Road and Oscar Road areas of Aberdeen on Saturday evening.

By Dale Haslam
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
A delivery driver has appeared in court accused of carrying out sexual assaults on two teenage girls in Torry over the weekend.

Fidelis Amu appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, facing four charges.

The 26-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, was charged with sexual assault.

He also faces a second charge of indecently communicating with another person – electronically or verbally – and then sexually assaulting them.

The third and fourth charges are both allegations of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

It is understood Amu’s alleged victims are aged 15 and 16.

Accused granted bail

Amu did not enter a plea.

He was granted bail and his case was adjourned so further inquiries can be carried out.

The case will call again at the same court at a future date.

Yesterday’s court appearance comes after police were called to the Wellington Road and Oscar Road areas of Torry.

An incident is alleged to have happened at 8.50pm on Saturday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.”