Delivery driver appears in court facing two sex assault charges after Torry incident

A delivery driver has appeared in court accused of carrying out sexual assaults on two teenage girls in Torry over the weekend.

Fidelis Amu appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, facing four charges.

The 26-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, was charged with sexual assault.

He also faces a second charge of indecently communicating with another person – electronically or verbally – and then sexually assaulting them.

The third and fourth charges are both allegations of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

It is understood Amu’s alleged victims are aged 15 and 16.

Accused granted bail

Amu did not enter a plea.

He was granted bail and his case was adjourned so further inquiries can be carried out.

The case will call again at the same court at a future date.

Yesterday’s court appearance comes after police were called to the Wellington Road and Oscar Road areas of Torry.

An incident is alleged to have happened at 8.50pm on Saturday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.”