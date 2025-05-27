Ellon drug-driver jailed after causing head-on smash that injured mum and child

A dangerous drug driver had been jailed after causing a head-on crash into a family’s car while 16 times the limit.

Scott Nicolson was slurring his words and drooling in the immediate aftermath of the Ellon smash, which badly injured a mum and her 10-year-old daughter.

It later emerged that Nicolson, 50, had been involved in another drug-driving crash just weeks before in Aberdeen.

On that occasion, he was spotted swerving across the road and eventually ploughed into a wall.

A sheriff told the painter and decorator that jail was the only suitable punishment to “protect the public”.

Mum describes Ellon crash

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the crash in Station Road, Ellon happened on Sunday June 30 last year at around 11.40am.

Nicolson’s car, a silver MG, was seen veering about on the wrong side of the road before it hit the oncoming car.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, the female driver spoke of her ongoing trauma following the crash and said her daughter, who was 10 at the time, was still having nightmares.

She said she saw Nicolson’s MG coming round the bend on Station Road, near the Esso service station, and could tell immediately he was speeding.

Ellon drug-driver ‘out of his face’

She described seeing his face and thinking he was “staring through me”, adding: “He was out of his face, absolutely 100%.

“I had stopped and pulled over because I could tell he wasn’t stopping – but he ploughed into me.

“My car got pushed right back onto the pavement as well, so it’s lucky no one was standing there.

“My airbags had gone off and smoke was coming out of them. I was so scared the car would catch fire, so I jumped out and managed to get my daughter out.

“It could have been a lot worse – I know how lucky we are to have walked away from it.

“There was no way I could have avoided him.”

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told the court the woman had tried beeping and flashing at Nicolson to prevent the collision, but to no avail.

He said: “Members of the public assisted the occupants of both vehicles, and emergency services were contacted.

“Police constables spoke with the accused and observed him to be disorientated and dizzy, with slow and mumbled speech, and saliva drooling from his mouth.

“They formed the opinion that the accused was intoxicated, at which point he voluntarily stated that he had taken methadone and diazepam approximately half an hour before the collision.”

Tested positive for cocaine

A positive roadside test for cocaine was also given by Nicolson, the court heard.

A blood test later was found to contain 800 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine, a primary metabolite of cocaine – the legal limit for this metabolite is 50 micrograms.

The mother and child were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where the woman was found to have broken part of her spine, as well as bruising, swelling, and soft tissue injury to her right shoulder and pain to her ribs.

Her daughter sustained bruising to her chest, pain to her back and neck, and bruising on her left shoulder and pelvis.

Both were discharged the same day, but the woman has needed ongoing physiotherapy for her injuries.

Earlier drug-driving crash

Just four weeks before, on June 2, Nicolson crashed his car into a wall in Aberdeen while high on drugs.

The incident happened at around 9am on Great Northern Road, and his vehicle was spotted swerving across the road before the crash.

A concerned passer-by stopped to help, Mr Gordon said.

“The accused, who was the sole occupant, exited the vehicle and retrieved his dog,” he said.

“The witness noted the accused appeared unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, and thereafter contacted the police to report the matter.”

Police soon attended and Nicolson admitted being the driver of the grey Renault Captur, which was impounded.

Nicolson was convicted of one charge of driving whilst unfit to do so through drink or drugs, one charge of causing injury by dangerous driving and one of driving while under the influence of drugs.

His defence agent, Michael Burnett, said Nicolson had been “dabbling” in recreational drugs before the incidents and had moved to Ellon to “get away from that, but it did not work”.

Mr Burnett went on to say his client, who is a qualified painter and decorator, had not taken any class A drugs since, adding: “He has managed to get himself off these substances – and is on diazepam.”

He urged the court not to impose a custodial sentenc.

Need to protect the public

However, Sheriff Ian Wallace jailed Nicolson for 16 months and said he was satisfied that was the appropriate punishment.

He said: “You drove whilst unfit through drugs on June 2, swerving your car, where fortunately no one was injured.

“And then again four weeks later, you collided with a woman who was seriously injured, and her child was injured.

“I am satisfied only a custodial sentence is appropriate in order to protect the public.”

Nicolson, of Craigs Court, Ellon, was jailed for 16 months and disqualified from driving for six years and eight months. He will need to sit the extended driving test to get his licence returned.