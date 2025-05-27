Aberdeen Jackass fan bought illegal stun gun to taser himself and friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Jackass fan bought illegal stun gun to taser himself and friends

Raymond Hutcheon also imported an illegal butterfly knife under the name "Raymond Babags".

By David McPhee
Raymond Hutcheon bought a taser so he could use it on himself.
An Aberdeen man has avoided a prison sentence after he bought an illegal stun gun to emulate his heroes on US TV prank show Jackass.

Raymond Hutcheon, also known as Munro, bought the weapon so he and his friends could taser themselves.

Hutcheon – who also tried to import an illegal butterfly knife using the alias “Raymond Babags” – appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted the offences.

The offences, which took place between 2019 and 2020, were described by the 40-year-old’s lawyer, Graham Morrison, as “bizarre”.

Hutcheon – who has a previous conviction for covering someone in red tracing dye – was rumbled when border force staff intercepted a package in Coventry and found the butterfly knife.

He was later found in possession of an illicit stun gun and an air rifle.

Raymond Hutcheon was inspired by Jackass.

Police received intel about taser

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court that on November 17 2019, a Border Force employee intercepted a package in Coventry sent from Guangdong, China, and addressed to “Raymond Babags” at Hutcheon’s home.

The parcel was opened and found to contain a butterfly knife, which was sent to Police Scotland.

Hutcheon was later interviewed and denied knowledge of ordering any butterfly knife, however, admitted regularly ordering items online while under the influence of alcohol, the fiscal depute said.

The court also heard that on May 27 2020, police attended Hutcheon’s property on Jasmine Place, Aberdeen, where they informed him they had received intelligence that he was “in possession of a taser”.

He allowed them inside to search the property and led them to the living room where Hutcheon then pointed to a taser, which they seized.

An air rifle was also found under a bench in the living room.

Police assault

On September 9 2020, Hutcheon was seen fighting with another man in the street, striking him to the head with a metal walking stick.

The other man had a knife in his hand and was seen thrusting it towards Hutcheon’s body and both men had blood on their faces.

When police arrived and arrested Hutcheon, he became aggressive and managed to slip one hand free of the handcuffs and slapped an officer in the face.

In the dock, Hutcheon pleaded guilty to one count of importing a prohibited weapon, one of possessing a prohibited weapon and another of having an air rifle without a valid licence.

He also admitted two charges of assault and one of being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a metal walking stick.

Hutcheon also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of failing to appear in court.

‘A bizarre episode’

Defence solicitor Graham Morrison described his client’s crimes as a “bizarre collection of offences,” adding: “The explanation for him having these things is just as bizarre.”

Mr Morrison said Hutcheon considered himself a knife collector who “gets drunk and buys knives off the internet”.

He went on: “Mr Hutcheon has a taser to copy what people do on Jackass TV.

“He was asked if he has ever used it on himself, and yes, he has used it on himself, and two of his friends have used it on themselves.

“This is a bizarre episode between 2019 and 2020.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Hutcheon: “Mr Morrison has described your offences as bizarre, but they can also be described as serious.”

As an alternative to a prisons sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Hutcheon, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Hutcheon to be made subject to an electronic tag for 10 months.