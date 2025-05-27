Aberdeen Jackass fan bought illegal stun gun to taser himself and friends

An Aberdeen man has avoided a prison sentence after he bought an illegal stun gun to emulate his heroes on US TV prank show Jackass.

Raymond Hutcheon, also known as Munro, bought the weapon so he and his friends could taser themselves.

Hutcheon – who also tried to import an illegal butterfly knife using the alias “Raymond Babags” – appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted the offences.

The offences, which took place between 2019 and 2020, were described by the 40-year-old’s lawyer, Graham Morrison, as “bizarre”.

Hutcheon – who has a previous conviction for covering someone in red tracing dye – was rumbled when border force staff intercepted a package in Coventry and found the butterfly knife.

He was later found in possession of an illicit stun gun and an air rifle.

Police received intel about taser

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court that on November 17 2019, a Border Force employee intercepted a package in Coventry sent from Guangdong, China, and addressed to “Raymond Babags” at Hutcheon’s home.

The parcel was opened and found to contain a butterfly knife, which was sent to Police Scotland.

Hutcheon was later interviewed and denied knowledge of ordering any butterfly knife, however, admitted regularly ordering items online while under the influence of alcohol, the fiscal depute said.

The court also heard that on May 27 2020, police attended Hutcheon’s property on Jasmine Place, Aberdeen, where they informed him they had received intelligence that he was “in possession of a taser”.

He allowed them inside to search the property and led them to the living room where Hutcheon then pointed to a taser, which they seized.

An air rifle was also found under a bench in the living room.

Police assault

On September 9 2020, Hutcheon was seen fighting with another man in the street, striking him to the head with a metal walking stick.

The other man had a knife in his hand and was seen thrusting it towards Hutcheon’s body and both men had blood on their faces.

When police arrived and arrested Hutcheon, he became aggressive and managed to slip one hand free of the handcuffs and slapped an officer in the face.

In the dock, Hutcheon pleaded guilty to one count of importing a prohibited weapon, one of possessing a prohibited weapon and another of having an air rifle without a valid licence.

He also admitted two charges of assault and one of being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a metal walking stick.

Hutcheon also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of failing to appear in court.

‘A bizarre episode’

Defence solicitor Graham Morrison described his client’s crimes as a “bizarre collection of offences,” adding: “The explanation for him having these things is just as bizarre.”

Mr Morrison said Hutcheon considered himself a knife collector who “gets drunk and buys knives off the internet”.

He went on: “Mr Hutcheon has a taser to copy what people do on Jackass TV.

“He was asked if he has ever used it on himself, and yes, he has used it on himself, and two of his friends have used it on themselves.

“This is a bizarre episode between 2019 and 2020.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Hutcheon: “Mr Morrison has described your offences as bizarre, but they can also be described as serious.”

As an alternative to a prisons sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Hutcheon, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Hutcheon to be made subject to an electronic tag for 10 months.