Serial Aberdeen offender locked up for domestic abuse and brick attack on stranger

A serial offender has been jailed after admitting more violent behaviour, including throwing a brick at a stranger and attacking his partner with a knife.

Richard Murison was convicted of a catalogue of offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, including hitting his partner with a glass bottle and stabbing her in the neck.

The 44-year-old was ordered to stay away from the woman for 10 years and was jailed for 32 months.

The court heard how Murison had turned up at an address on Aberdeen’s Provost Rust Drive at 8.30pm on July 2 last year.

Unprovoked attack

Fiscal Callum Gordon explained that Murison did not know the occupants, yet was in their back garden, making banging noises.

He said: “They asked him to leave, he refused and commented that he was there to ‘speak to his bird’ and ‘get his money’ before rummaging through the garden.”

One of the witnesses tried to usher Murison away, but he picked up a brick and began shouting at her.

“He repeatedly threatened to stab her before throwing a brick at her, striking her to the head,” Mr Gordon said.

Murison eventually left, and the police were called. The woman was treated by paramedics for a cut to her head.

Police traced Murison, who stated: “I was stupid.”

Released on bail

Murison was released on bail under a curfew but was spotted a few weeks later assaulting his partner in a wooded area near Carnie Drive.

An eyewitness saw Murison hurl a bottle at his partner, on August 14 at around 8.30am.

Fiscal depute Gordon told the court the pair had been there drinking, but an argument ensued, resulting in Murison throwing a wine bottle, which struck her head.

“This caused [her] to fall to the ground, where the accused proceeded to kick and punch her repeatedly to the body.

“This was observed by a member of the public who called the police.”

Murison resisted arrest following this incident by spitting at and trying to bite police officers, he was also charged with ignoring a bail order not to be in contact with his partner.

Argument at fireworks display

Despite being granted bail, again with a curfew and conditions not to approach his partner, Murison was next arrested in November 2024 following another assault on his girlfriend after watching the Aberdeen fireworks display at the beach.

Following the display, Murison and his then partner, went to his flat on Hutcheon Court.

Fiscal depute Gordon said the couple had been drinking and an argument had again broken out.

“He began shouting at her and made a number of threats of violence,” Mr Gordon continued.

“She tried to leave, but he stopped her and pulled her hair – he continued to scream and shout at her.”

The woman contacted a family member and urged them to phone the police for her, who later arrived and traced Murison outside the property.

Denied incident

When interviewed, Murison said he did not know who the woman was and had been “inside all night”.

She was later found to have no obvious injuries, the court was told.

Murison was again granted bail with a curfew until January 15, 2025.

The court heard the woman went to see Murison at his home address at 11pm and an argument ensued, becoming “heated”.

“To the point Murison has punched the witness to the head and struck her with a knife to the neck area,” Mr Gordon explained.

Distressed call for help

The woman again sought help from a family member, who rang the police, who arrived quickly, finding her in the communal hallway in a “distressed state”.

The court heard she had a cut to her left jawbone, swelling to her bottom lip, and bruising to her forehead with an associated lump.

Murison was found inside with blood on his clothing, and the woman’s blood-stained jacket was within the house.

After appearing in court the following day, he was placed on remand.

Substance abuse issues

Murison’s defence agent, Iain McGregor, said his client had been misusing drugs and alcohol since the age of 17, adding: “This has continued throughout his life until placed on remand.

“It is safe to say this difficulty with substance abuse is the very reason for his previous convictions.”

Mr McGregor went on to say Murison had made “some headway” since being on remand and had been engaging with therapists.

He said: “He does show empathy in his report to the complainer, saying she must have been petrified. He hopes to work more with that in prison.”

High Court case upcoming

He also told the court that his client was awaiting a High Court trial as a complainer himself after being at the receiving end of a crossbow attack in November 2023, where he was seriously injured.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said Murison had a “very extensive and serious record” of criminal offending, adding: “Including violence against women – one with whom you were in a relationship.”

He said custody was the only option and sentenced Murison to a total of 32 months in prison across all charges, backdated to January 16 when he was remanded.

A non-harassment order was also imposed for 10 years forbidding him from making contact with his ex-partner.