Aberdeen stalker whose ‘lust turned to hatred’ admits targeting two women

A convicted stalker has avoided jail after admitting harassing two women over a seven-year period after meeting them both whilst studying in Aberdeen.

Andrew Will, who was convicted of similar offences last year, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced for two charges of stalking between 2016 and 2023.

The 28-year-old admitted repeatedly emailing and calling one woman and turning up to her workplace uninvited, causing her fear and alarm.

Will, whose address was given as Cornhill Hospital in court papers, also admitted a further charge of repeatedly emailing Judo Scotland about another woman and making inappropriate comments about her – also causing her fear and alarm.

Attended same sports clubs

The court heard that Will had gone to the same clubs as the two women, one being Aberdeen University’s gymnastics club.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told the court Will had been blocked from contacting one of the women as she felt he was “weird and creepy” yet once she graduated and got a job, he tracked her down and turned up at her office.

Mr Gordon said Will first phoned the woman at the legal firm where she worked and she had “remained polite” with him.

“She advised him she could not provide him with legal advice,” Mr Gordon continued, “and directed him to Citizen’s Advice.”

Keeps trying to contact her

Will continued throughout 2021 to send her emails and continued to contact the woman by phone, each time using different numbers.

Mr Gordon said: “In October 2021, she changed jobs and therefore contact with the accused ceased momentarily.

“However, a few months later, by January 2022, she received an email from Will stating that he was going to be visiting Edinburgh and asked to meet with her during his visit. She declined his offer.”

Hostile and creepy behaviour

However Will then turned up at her offices on January 28 2022.

A security guard noticed he was “acting strangely” and reported his behaviour.

When the woman confronted him about his “weird and creepy” behaviour, he became “increasingly hostile”, causing her to become alarmed.

“She had expressed her upset at his attendance at her place of work,” Mr Gordon said. “He replied, stating that he hadn’t realised it was an intrusion.”

Fellow student also stalked

The second of Will’s victims also met him when they were students at Aberdeen University.

The court heard she had at first found him to be “strange” but put it down to him needing additional support.

Fiscal depute Gordon said: “She was nice to him and made an effort to include him in their gymnastics team.

“It became clear quite quickly that [Will] had mistaken her kindness as more and began to behave inappropriately.

“He would often comment on her appearance and repeatedly ask her to be his girlfriend.

“This resulted in the complainer feeling she had to make up a boyfriend to try and deter his behaviour.”

He became pushy

Will became “pushy” and reluctant to take no for an answer, so she stopped engaging in conversation with him, the court was told.

The woman was a judo competitor and Will joined the same club, talking to her teammates about her, so much so they thought he was fixated on her.

After graduation, Will did not contact her further but instead began emailing Judo Scotland asking for information about her whereabouts.

Crush turned to ‘hatred’

Mr Gordon said: “Within the emails, the accused states he had previously had a crush on her, but it is clear that his previous lust towards her has since changed to hatred.

“He persistently contacted Judo Scotland looking for information on her and referred to her as ‘a crazy whore’.”

The woman was later contacted by police following concerns raised by Judo Scotland regarding Will’s behaviour.

Last year Will was convicted of stalking and was placed under a compulsion order at Cornhill hospital.

Ongoing treatment

Will’s defence agent Marianne Milligan said her client was still living at Royal Cornhill Hospital, under the order and had also been carrying out voluntary work.

She said Will wanted to apologise for his behaviour, adding: “He is very sorry for what happened. His actions were because of his mental health.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace said the offences were serious but noted that his mental health was a contributing factor in his offending.

He said: “The accused will remain subject to the compulsion order until February 2026, and I will impose a Community Payback Order as an alternative to custody.”

He placed Will under supervision for three years and imposed non-harassment orders preventing him from contacting either woman for 10 years – extending that to all contact with any sporting clubs they might be members of.

He warned Will that he could face jail if he failed to comply with any of these orders.