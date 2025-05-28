Tain danger-driver who led police on 90mph chase jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tain danger-driver who led police on 90mph chase jailed

A meat cleaver was also found in the car when the blue light pursuit eventually ended.

By Jenni Gee
police cardenden

A man has been jailed after leading police on a blue-light chase through Easter Ross.

Alexander Burke sped away from officers between Alness and Evanton, reaching estimated speeds of up to 90mph.

When he was traced and the car searched, a meat cleaver was found beside the driver’s seat.

Burke, 30, appeared before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to charges of dangerous driving and having a meat cleaver in a public place.

The court heard the incident began on the morning of July 5 2023, when Burke was spotted at the Asda store in Tain by an off-duty police officer, who was aware there was a warrant out for his arrest.

He was driving a silver Toyota Avensis, and officers traced the owner, who confirmed this was the case.

Police began to search for Burke on the A9 after being told he may be travelling to Perth.

Then, around 11.30pm of the same day, they received notification that the vehicle had driven northbound over the Kessock Bridge, prompting officers to take up a position at the Alness Point junction in a marked police vehicle.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said: “Shortly after, they observed a car matching the description of the accused’s.

‘Excessive speed’

“The vehicle turned off the A9 at excessive speed and the officers followed, going in the direction of the Westford roundabout.”

Officers lost sight of Burke’s car but could see tail lights on the B817 so headed in that direction.

“At this point, the officers were travelling roughly 80mph, but the gap between them and the accused was not closing,” the fiscal depute said.

The officers managed to confirm the vehicle registration as it slowed and turned onto the B9176.

As the car headed towards Evanton, the officers followed behind and noted they were travelling at 83mph on a road limited to 60.

Ms Hood said: “The accused vehicle was seen to be travelling in the centre of the road, straddling the two carriageways whilst negotiating an s-bend and still at excessive speed.”

The court heard that this stretch of road featured various warning signs for cyclists and residential properties.

When officers activated blue lights for Burke to stop, he “made off at speed, taking a left-hand bend at speed and then approaching the entrance to Evanton”.

The speed limit reduced to 30mph, but officers estimated that Burke’s car was travelling at 90mph.

Car hit speed bump and ‘left the ground’

“His vehicle was seen to hit a speed calming bump and leave the ground completely,” Ms Hood told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

At this point, officers turned off their lights due to the risks posed and lost sight of the Toyota.

They later spotted it again before Burke performed a u-turn in the road and once again disappeared.

He was later traced and admitted he had been the driver. The vehicle was searched and officers found a meat cleaver between the driver’s seat and centre console.

“The blade was pointing down and the handle was pointing upward – where it would be accessible to the driver,” Ms Hood explained.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Burke, said his client had suffered from physical and mental health difficulties “not assisted by consumption of alcohol”

He said: “These offences were not planned – he has impulsive behaviours

“He gets himself into situations, he panics and flight appears to be the preferable option.”

Mr Patterson added that his client had expressed genuine remorse and appreciated the harm his actions could cause.

‘Intention to evade police’

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Burke: “This was effectively dangerous driving carried out with the intention to evade the police officers who were in pursuit of you.

“I have heard you drove at grossly excessive speed up to 90mph – that included driving in this fashion in built-up areas.

”There is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

He jailed Burke, of Burgage Drive, Tain, for 18 months backdated to May 6 of this year and disqualified him from driving for 31 months.