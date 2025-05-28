Tain danger-driver who led police on 90mph chase jailed

A man has been jailed after leading police on a blue-light chase through Easter Ross.

Alexander Burke sped away from officers between Alness and Evanton, reaching estimated speeds of up to 90mph.

When he was traced and the car searched, a meat cleaver was found beside the driver’s seat.

Burke, 30, appeared before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to charges of dangerous driving and having a meat cleaver in a public place.

The court heard the incident began on the morning of July 5 2023, when Burke was spotted at the Asda store in Tain by an off-duty police officer, who was aware there was a warrant out for his arrest.

He was driving a silver Toyota Avensis, and officers traced the owner, who confirmed this was the case.

Police began to search for Burke on the A9 after being told he may be travelling to Perth.

Then, around 11.30pm of the same day, they received notification that the vehicle had driven northbound over the Kessock Bridge, prompting officers to take up a position at the Alness Point junction in a marked police vehicle.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said: “Shortly after, they observed a car matching the description of the accused’s.

‘Excessive speed’

“The vehicle turned off the A9 at excessive speed and the officers followed, going in the direction of the Westford roundabout.”

Officers lost sight of Burke’s car but could see tail lights on the B817 so headed in that direction.

“At this point, the officers were travelling roughly 80mph, but the gap between them and the accused was not closing,” the fiscal depute said.

The officers managed to confirm the vehicle registration as it slowed and turned onto the B9176.

As the car headed towards Evanton, the officers followed behind and noted they were travelling at 83mph on a road limited to 60.

Ms Hood said: “The accused vehicle was seen to be travelling in the centre of the road, straddling the two carriageways whilst negotiating an s-bend and still at excessive speed.”

The court heard that this stretch of road featured various warning signs for cyclists and residential properties.

When officers activated blue lights for Burke to stop, he “made off at speed, taking a left-hand bend at speed and then approaching the entrance to Evanton”.

The speed limit reduced to 30mph, but officers estimated that Burke’s car was travelling at 90mph.

Car hit speed bump and ‘left the ground’

“His vehicle was seen to hit a speed calming bump and leave the ground completely,” Ms Hood told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

At this point, officers turned off their lights due to the risks posed and lost sight of the Toyota.

They later spotted it again before Burke performed a u-turn in the road and once again disappeared.

He was later traced and admitted he had been the driver. The vehicle was searched and officers found a meat cleaver between the driver’s seat and centre console.

“The blade was pointing down and the handle was pointing upward – where it would be accessible to the driver,” Ms Hood explained.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Burke, said his client had suffered from physical and mental health difficulties “not assisted by consumption of alcohol”

He said: “These offences were not planned – he has impulsive behaviours

“He gets himself into situations, he panics and flight appears to be the preferable option.”

Mr Patterson added that his client had expressed genuine remorse and appreciated the harm his actions could cause.

‘Intention to evade police’

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Burke: “This was effectively dangerous driving carried out with the intention to evade the police officers who were in pursuit of you.

“I have heard you drove at grossly excessive speed up to 90mph – that included driving in this fashion in built-up areas.

”There is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

He jailed Burke, of Burgage Drive, Tain, for 18 months backdated to May 6 of this year and disqualified him from driving for 31 months.