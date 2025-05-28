Drugged-up moped driver who crashed into tree was Class A dealer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Drugged-up moped driver who crashed into tree was Class A dealer

Lewis Edwards, 25, was described by his solicitor as having "been under the control of gangs for a long time".

By David McPhee
Lewis Edwards was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Police Scotland.
Lewis Edwards was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Police Scotland.

A moped driver who got into a high-speed chase with police and crashed into a tree was found with thousands of pounds of heroin and cocaine.

Lewis Edwards, 25, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted speeding off when police spotted a drug deal taking place and tried to pull him over.

Edwards, originally from Liverpool, took off on his moped at speed, leading police on a dangerous chase through the streets of Bucksburn and Danestone.

He ultimately crashed into a tree and tried to make off on foot, but was stopped by officers who found thousands of pounds worth of illicit drugs in his pockets.

His solicitor, Leonard Burkinshaw, told the court his client had gotten into debt with a criminal gang whose “tentacles are long”.

Police chase through city

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court that at around 3.30pm on April 5 2025, two officers were within a marked police car on Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen, when they saw Edwards driving at excessive speed on a white moped.

He was actively overtaking other road users, as the police followed him northward.

They followed Edwards up Mugiemoss Road until he pulled over to the side of the road to meet a woman who appeared to be waiting for him.

The officers believed this to be a drug transaction taking place.

Edwards appeared to turn his head backwards and see the police car before accelerating away. Despite police activating their blue lights, he failed to stop.

“He proceeded to overtake a parked car and a moving car at a dangerous angle, whilst another moving motor car was approaching from the opposite side of the road,” the fiscal depute said.

“A pursuit was declared and the accused proceeded to drive erratically at excessive speeds onto Oldmeldrum Road before turning left onto Mill Drive and travelling various streets and roads, including the A96, Inverurie road and Cloverfield Gardens, where he narrowly avoided colliding with a parked car.”

Drugs found on Edwards

Further police cars joined the pursuit as Edwards reached Laurel Drive, travelling eastbound, where he then tried to enter a footpath at speed and collided with a tree.

He attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers.

Upon searching Edwards, they found cash totalling £1,489 and heroin and cocaine wraps valued at £3,930.

Edwards admitted he had no licence or insurance, which was checked and confirmed.

He was also found to be driving while under the influence of cannabis.

In the dock, Edwards pleaded guilty to one count of supplying heroin and a second charge of supplying cocaine.

He also admitted a charge of failing to stop when asked to by police, one of dangerous driving with under the influence of cannabis and a final charge of driving without a valid licence.

‘Here you are again’

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw told the court that his client had been, in one way or another, “in the clutches of drugs for most of his life”.

“He has been under the control of gangs for a long time,” the solicitor added.

“Having been caught with drugs on a previous occasion, he was told that he then owed the gang a significant debt.

“Mr Edwards then moved to try to get free of the gang, but the tentacles of these people are long.

“They found him again and got their hooks into him.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Edwards he had a “long record for drug offences, including drug supply”.

“At the end of September, you were given a prison sentence for the supply of heroin and cocaine and here you are again,” he said.

Sheriff Wallace jailed Edwards, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, for 26 months and disqualified him from driving for two years and 11 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 