Drugged-up moped driver who crashed into tree was Class A dealer

A moped driver who got into a high-speed chase with police and crashed into a tree was found with thousands of pounds of heroin and cocaine.

Lewis Edwards, 25, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted speeding off when police spotted a drug deal taking place and tried to pull him over.

Edwards, originally from Liverpool, took off on his moped at speed, leading police on a dangerous chase through the streets of Bucksburn and Danestone.

He ultimately crashed into a tree and tried to make off on foot, but was stopped by officers who found thousands of pounds worth of illicit drugs in his pockets.

His solicitor, Leonard Burkinshaw, told the court his client had gotten into debt with a criminal gang whose “tentacles are long”.

Police chase through city

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court that at around 3.30pm on April 5 2025, two officers were within a marked police car on Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen, when they saw Edwards driving at excessive speed on a white moped.

He was actively overtaking other road users, as the police followed him northward.

They followed Edwards up Mugiemoss Road until he pulled over to the side of the road to meet a woman who appeared to be waiting for him.

The officers believed this to be a drug transaction taking place.

Edwards appeared to turn his head backwards and see the police car before accelerating away. Despite police activating their blue lights, he failed to stop.

“He proceeded to overtake a parked car and a moving car at a dangerous angle, whilst another moving motor car was approaching from the opposite side of the road,” the fiscal depute said.

“A pursuit was declared and the accused proceeded to drive erratically at excessive speeds onto Oldmeldrum Road before turning left onto Mill Drive and travelling various streets and roads, including the A96, Inverurie road and Cloverfield Gardens, where he narrowly avoided colliding with a parked car.”

Drugs found on Edwards

Further police cars joined the pursuit as Edwards reached Laurel Drive, travelling eastbound, where he then tried to enter a footpath at speed and collided with a tree.

He attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers.

Upon searching Edwards, they found cash totalling £1,489 and heroin and cocaine wraps valued at £3,930.

Edwards admitted he had no licence or insurance, which was checked and confirmed.

He was also found to be driving while under the influence of cannabis.

In the dock, Edwards pleaded guilty to one count of supplying heroin and a second charge of supplying cocaine.

He also admitted a charge of failing to stop when asked to by police, one of dangerous driving with under the influence of cannabis and a final charge of driving without a valid licence.

‘Here you are again’

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw told the court that his client had been, in one way or another, “in the clutches of drugs for most of his life”.

“He has been under the control of gangs for a long time,” the solicitor added.

“Having been caught with drugs on a previous occasion, he was told that he then owed the gang a significant debt.

“Mr Edwards then moved to try to get free of the gang, but the tentacles of these people are long.

“They found him again and got their hooks into him.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Edwards he had a “long record for drug offences, including drug supply”.

“At the end of September, you were given a prison sentence for the supply of heroin and cocaine and here you are again,” he said.

Sheriff Wallace jailed Edwards, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, for 26 months and disqualified him from driving for two years and 11 months.

