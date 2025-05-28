Moray military man tried to communicate indecently with child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Moray military man tried to communicate indecently with child

Alex Tunnicliffe, based at Kinloss, admitted two sexual offences, which saw him placed on the sex offenders register.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Alex Tunnicliffe communicated indecently with what he thought was a child. Image: DC Thomson
A British Army sapper from Moray has admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

Alex Tunnicliffe admitted two sexual offences, which saw him placed on the sex offenders register.

The 34-year-old Royal Engineers sapper, based at Kinloss, faces being discharged from the Army.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he was warned the offences “properly merit” a prison sentence but given his previous good character Sheriff Robert More chose to impose an alternative sentence.

He said: “You pled guilty to two charges you understand to be very serious and properly merit the imposition of a sentence of imprisonment.

“However, the court will not impose one if there is another option.”

Believed child to be under 13

Tunnicliffe, of Kinloss barracks, admitted attempting to communicate with someone he believed to be a child under the age of 13, but was actually an adult pretending, at an address in Kirkcaldy between October 17 and 27 2022.

He further admitted attempting to get the “girl”, whom he believed to be called Rosie, to look at a sexual image by sending a photo of a sexual nature to her on October 27.

Sheriff More placed him on the sex offenders register for 12 months.

Tunnicliffe will also be subject to a supervision order for the same period of time, and must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

An Army spokesperson declined to clarify Tunnicliffe’s current status within the Army but it is understood those convicted of an offence of a sexual nature can expect to be discharged from the Armed Forces.