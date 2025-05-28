Dangerous Drumnadrochit dog’s owner loses appeal against conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Dangerous Drumnadrochit dog’s owner loses appeal against conviction

Janet MacFarlane's legal team went to the Sheriff Appeal Court in Edinburgh to claim she should have been acquitted.

By James Mulholland
Janet MacFarlane was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A woman who claimed her German Shepherd was a “good-natured” pet after it bit a delivery driver has lost a bid to overturn her conviction.

Janet MacFarlane’s canine, Diego, attacked the worker through a gap in the gate of her home in Drumnadrochit, on April 14 2023.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard how the man needed stitches after the incident. She was charged with having a dog dangerously out of control following proceedings in September 2024.

Sheriff Sara Matheson ordered Diego to be muzzled and kept on a lead and muzzled when in a public place – she also ordered MacFarlane to pay Diego’s victim £600.

The conviction prompted MacFarlane’s legal team to go to the Sheriff Appeal Court in Edinburgh, where they argued that the judge failed to follow the correct legal tests in her decision to convict MacFarlane.

Appeal refused

The Sheriff Appeal Court heard that if Sheriff Matheson had followed the correct interpretation of the law, MacFarlane would have been acquitted.

But in a written judgement issued by the court on Wednesday, Sheriff Principal Aisha Anwar KC, rejected defence arguments and upheld the conviction.

Sheriff Principal Anwar, who sat with colleagues Appeal Sheriff Iain Fleming and Appeal Sheriff David Young KC, said their colleague had acted correctly.

She added: “We shall… refuse the appeal.”

During proceedings, the delivery driver, who wasn’t named in the judgement, told the court that when he arrived at the property the dog was initially called away by MacFarlane’s husband.

Owner argued Diego was ‘good-natured’

He said he did not notice the dog returning as he passed the parcel over to MacFarlane – but it was at this point that he was bitten through a gap in the gate.

In evidence, the man recalled: “I said to the lady: ‘Your dog had just bitten me and she shrugged and walked away.’”

The court heard that the entrance to MacFarlane’s property featured three signs warning visitors about the four-legged residents, including one that said: “Beware of the dog, it may bite, you have been warned.”

She said six-year-old Diego was a “beautiful, good-natured dog” who had “never bitten anybody”.

“He is a more laying on his back with his belly getting tickled kind of dog,” she added.

MacFarlane confirmed she had installed wire to block the gaps in the fence since the incident.

 