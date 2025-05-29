Tain man jailed after knifepoint robbery at Invergordon man’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tain man jailed after knifepoint robbery at Invergordon man’s home

Daneil McLean and a female accomplice had been invited into their victim's home for coffee, but when they went inside, the pair turned nasty.

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Invergordon man was robbed at knifepoint in his own home by two people he had invited for coffee.

Daniel McLean was accompanied by a woman who had both arrived at the property as guests of the unsuspecting victim.

Once inside, the female accomplice held a knife to her host’s throat and the pair forced him to transfer £100 into McLean’s bank account,

Next, the nasty visitors helped themselves to a soundbar attached to the man’s television.

McLean, 44, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to be sentenced, after previously admitting to assaulting the man, robbing him of money, and taking the soundbar while acting with another person.

Victim ‘remained frozen in fear of what they might do to him’

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that on November 22 2022, McLean messaged the man, claiming he needed to drop off an HDMI cable, and was invited round for coffee.

The prosecutor said McLean arrived at the man’s home in King Edward Court, Invergordon, with the knife-wielding woman.

She approached the occupant and held the blade to his throat while McLean removed the soundbar from the TV unit.

“The accused and the female then took his mobile phone from him and enabled the transfer of £100 to the accused’s account as the witness remained frozen in his seat the whole time in fear of what they might do to him.”

Ms Hood said that the victim’s father had been contacted and informed the police.

It wasn’t until December 11 of that year that McLean was traced and charged.

‘He continues to have flashbacks and nightmares’

Solicitor advocate Clare Russell, defending McLean, referenced her client’s childhood experiences.

She told the sheriff her client “was not brought up but beaten up as a child”.

The lawyer added: “Now he has a record of violence and he should have stopped [the female accomplice] and not gone on to steal.

She explained that McLean is no longer associated with the woman.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told McLean: “There are two worrying aspects of this. It was carried out in the man’s home and involved the use of a knife.

“I have read the victim impact statement, and I have no doubt that he continues to have flashbacks and nightmares. There is no alternative to a prison sentence.”

The sheriff jailed McLean, of Mansfield Estate in Tain, for 22 months.

