Nursery workers who assaulted child, 4, leave court without punishment

Two nursery workers who assaulted a four-year-old child at an Aberdeenshire nursery left the court without any punishment for their actions.

Joseph Picker, 36 and Stacey Kerr, 30, were convicted earlier this year following a long and drawn-out trial that took place over a number of days across a 12-month period.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court had considered the evidence, including CCTV footage, and found both Picker and Kerr guilty of assaulting the boy whose arms were left bruised.

However, the pair were admonished by the sheriff, meaning they received no penalty and were merely warned not to reoffend.

Sheriff Philip Mann ruled that Picker and Kerr had “already been punished” for their actions that were “not sinister in motive”.

The incidents occurred between April and July 2021 at a nursery in Aberdeenshire, which is not being named for legal reasons.

‘Trying to manage child’s difficult and disruptive behaviour with inappropriate methods’

Picker was convicted of assault to injury by repeatedly seizing the child by the body, pushing and pulling the child by the body, restraining the boy on the floor and lifting him up – all to his injury.

Kerr was found guilty of assault by repeatedly grabbing the boy by the body, restraining him on the floor, pushing him to the floor, pushing and pulling him by the body and lifting him up.

The sheriff said he had carefully considered what sentence to pass out, adding: “I am not going to lie, the disposal of this case has been a very anxious matter.

“You have been convicted of assault on a child, and in your case Mr Picker, injury to a child.

“I fully accept you were not intending to injure him but were trying to manage the difficult and disruptive behaviour of the child.

“Ultimately, the methods used were inappropriate.”

‘You have been punished enough for what you did … You are free to go’

Sheriff Mann added: “I accepted everything you did amounted to assaults, restraining a child to the ground, in some instances, for significant periods.

“You did what you did in full view of CCTV cameras and managers, who took no action until the very end when the child sustained a minor injury.

“This showed your motives were not sinister.

“It has taken four years, and you have lost your employment and perhaps your vocations in an industry you enjoyed.

“It is highly unlikely that you will never gain employment in that industry again.

“You have been punished enough for what you did. I do not want to downplay the effect on the child and the family, however.”

Picker and Kerr were admonished by the sheriff, who told them: “You are free to go.”

Mum’s tearful outburst in the courtroom

During the trial, the boy’s mother, who was sitting in the court’s public gallery, openly wept while watching the video evidence.

She also gave evidence during proceedings.

The woman told the court that her son had immediately said “ouchy, ouchy” when she collected him from the nursery and that he was “pulling his arm away” from her.

She wept as she looked over the photographs taken of the boy’s injuries.

They included bruising near his elbow and more on his upper hip.

The police became involved after a manager reviewed the CCTV footage because she had heard the child screaming in pain.

Picker and Kerr were both suspended the next day and later denied the charges against them.

They claimed the child had been disruptive and would often bite other children and throw toys.

The court heard how Picker and Kerr developed a strategy for dealing with the boy’s behaviour.

It included taking him to “the spot” where he would be kept isolated from other children.

Kerr described using “gentle pressure” when holding the boy, adding: “He would calm down quicker. It was like a gentle hug.”

CCTV footage landed pair in the dock

As the pair were prosecuted during criminal proceedings, the court was shown CCTV footage from inside the nursery room where the child attended.

Captured on video was more than one instance of Kerr sitting with the boy, either between her legs or lying on the floor with her legs over him, preventing him from getting up.

Picker was recorded mopping the floor while the boy played by himself in his favourite spot.

He approached the boy and appeared to snatch his hat off and pinned him to the floor.

The boy was released, but Picker returned a further seven times, during which he pinned the boy down each time for over 28 minutes.

During that period, Picker kept the boy within his “quiet place” and did not allow him to leave.

Arguments that job losses meant there was ‘no need for further punishment’

Before Kerr was sentenced by the sheriff, her defence agent, Christopher Maitland, told the court her mental health had suffered during the protracted trial.

Mr Maitland argued there was no need for any penalty because Kerr had lost her job at the nursery and would never work in that industry again.

“She has had some part-time work in the last four years,” Mr Maitland said, “but is currently unemployed and is not claiming benefits.

“She had been gearing up for the trial process, which was adjourned.”

Mr Maitland added that the sheriff, on giving his verdict, had stated there was some justification for Kerr’s actions.

He then urged the sheriff to “look at the balance” and “weigh it up”, concluding: “There is no need for any further punishment on Miss Kerr.”

Picker’s defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt made a similar argument.

His client had also lost his job, which had been a significant part of his life.

“There is significant mitigation in this case,” Mr Woodward-Nutt went on. “[Picker] was trying his best under very difficult circumstances.

“Nothing was hidden. What both accused did was seen by the management team and all who worked in that room.

“They had little or no support from management with regard to handling a very challenging child.”

The pair were admonished.

