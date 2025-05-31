Inverness man who sexually assaulted two teenage girls on bus placed on register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Inverness man who sexually assaulted two teenage girls on bus placed on register

Edward Brady had denied the offences - forcing the two young victims to be distressed at a trial - but he was ultimately found guilty.

By Joanne Warnock
Edward Brady appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
A man who sexually assaulted two teenage girls on a bus to Inverness has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Edward Brady, 52, had denied the charges and stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but was found guilty.

The court heard how Brady was on a bus from Aberdeen to Inverness last September when the assaults took place.

The girls, who are not being named for legal reasons, were aged 15 and 16 at the time.

Assaults captured on bus footage

Brady was convicted of touching the girls repeatedly on the head and body, seizing the hand of one and touching her breasts above her clothing on September 17.

He also touched the other girl’s upper thigh and also touched her breasts over her clothing.

The court heard Brady had previous convictions from Ireland, but his defence agent Christopher Maitland said they were “not relevant”.

This usually means that the offences were not of a similar nature to the ones in this case.

Victims were distress during trial

Sheriff Gareth Jones, who heard the evidence and found Brady guilty at trial, said the incidents had been captured on CCTV cameras on board the bus.

The sheriff said: “Both complainers, in the course of their testimony, expressed a considerable amount of distress at your actions.

“I am taking that into account.

“You have no previous convictions not in this jurisdiction – but in Ireland.

“You continue to deny the offences – there is a lot of work that could be done with you in programmatic work.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Jones ordered Brady, of Ballifeary Road, Inverness, to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within 12 months.

Brady was also placed on the sex offenders register for five years and made subject its notification requirements.

Sheriff Jones warned Brady: “If you fail to register or to tell police of changes in address, you will be committing an offence and may end up back in court.”

