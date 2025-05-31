Inverness man who sexually assaulted two teenage girls on bus placed on register

A man who sexually assaulted two teenage girls on a bus to Inverness has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Edward Brady, 52, had denied the charges and stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but was found guilty.

The court heard how Brady was on a bus from Aberdeen to Inverness last September when the assaults took place.

The girls, who are not being named for legal reasons, were aged 15 and 16 at the time.

Assaults captured on bus footage

Brady was convicted of touching the girls repeatedly on the head and body, seizing the hand of one and touching her breasts above her clothing on September 17.

He also touched the other girl’s upper thigh and also touched her breasts over her clothing.

The court heard Brady had previous convictions from Ireland, but his defence agent Christopher Maitland said they were “not relevant”.

This usually means that the offences were not of a similar nature to the ones in this case.

Victims were distress during trial

Sheriff Gareth Jones, who heard the evidence and found Brady guilty at trial, said the incidents had been captured on CCTV cameras on board the bus.

The sheriff said: “Both complainers, in the course of their testimony, expressed a considerable amount of distress at your actions.

“I am taking that into account.

“You have no previous convictions not in this jurisdiction – but in Ireland.

“You continue to deny the offences – there is a lot of work that could be done with you in programmatic work.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Jones ordered Brady, of Ballifeary Road, Inverness, to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within 12 months.

Brady was also placed on the sex offenders register for five years and made subject its notification requirements.

Sheriff Jones warned Brady: “If you fail to register or to tell police of changes in address, you will be committing an offence and may end up back in court.”

