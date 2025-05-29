Thug who headbutted girlfriend and threatened to ‘stab’ police is jailed

A man has been jailed for headbutting his girlfriend after she refused to come to his granny’s house with him.

Lewis Ivory appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting the woman and making terrifying threats to stab police officers.

The 27-year-old seriously injured the woman during the ordeal, which took place on a footpath in Inverurie.

Shouted for help

In the run up to the attack, the victim had she asked Ivory to leave her alone and shouted for help from others.

Ivory’s solicitor, Mike Monro, told the court his client had reoffended on many occasions, breached orders and failed to engage with numerous community orders.

And it was this continued failure of Ivory to abide by the law that led to him being jailed.

Sheriff Gareth Jones told Ivory that his continued offending had left him with no choice but to sentence him to just under a year and a half in prison.

Woman suffered facial injury

Fiscal depute Lindsay Shields told the court that the attack happened on February 22 this year.

A day earlier, Ivory called the victim while she was out at Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre.

During the call, the thug quizzed her about where she was and what she was doing.

The woman ended the call without responding to him.

The next day at around 8:15am, the woman left her home address in Inverurie to go to the shops.

She was walking along a local footpath when she saw Ivory walking towards her.

Ivory followed her and attempted to talk to her.

The offender repeatedly asking her to come back to his grandmother’s house.

When his partner refused, Ivory shoved her several times in an attempt to get her to turn around – with the woman shouting for help.

As she did this, Ivory jumped in front of her, waving his arms and shouting before getting angry and headbutting the woman to the face.

The victim suffered a laceration to her face, the fiscal depute told the court.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court also heard about a separate offence that Ivory committed on August 25 2022.

Four police officers visited a house on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, to do a welfare check on the person who lived there, but Ivory answered the door.

Ivory immediately became aggressive with the officers and initially refused them entry, but soon after relented.

As police entered and tried to find the person they were looking for, they asked Ivory to stay in another room.

Angry, Ivory told the four officers he was “going to some knives and stab you all”.

In the dock, Ivory pleaded guilty to assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

He also admitted causing reckless damage to a door, possessing a controlled drug, and a series of charges of breaching his bail conditions.

‘Most serious’

Representing Ivory, defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that it was “a very serious situation.”

He described Ivory assaulting his partner and threatening to stab police as “totally unacceptable”.

“I have said to the accused that he is in the proverbial last-chance saloon,” Mr Monro said.

Sheriff Gareth Jones told Ivory he had been “given numerous opportunities” to carry out community-based disposals but had “continued to offend for various reasons”.

The sheriff said he took “a serious view” of Ivory’s “most serious” offences and saw no alternative but to impose a prison sentence.

Sheriff Jones sentenced Ivory, of Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen, to 17 months in prison.

