Thug who headbutted girlfriend and threatened to ‘stab’ police is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Thug who headbutted girlfriend and threatened to ‘stab’ police is jailed

Lewis Ivory, 27, was told by Sheriff Gareth Jones that he had squandered many chances given - and so the sheriff sentenced him to jail.

By David McPhee
Lewis Ivory, 27, has been jailed for 17 months. Image: Facebook
Lewis Ivory, 27, has been jailed for 17 months. Image: Facebook

A man has been jailed for headbutting his girlfriend after she refused to come to his granny’s house with him.

Lewis Ivory appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting the woman and making terrifying threats to stab police officers.

The 27-year-old seriously injured the woman during the ordeal, which took place on a footpath in Inverurie.

Shouted for help

In the run up to the attack, the victim had she asked Ivory to leave her alone and shouted for help from others.

Ivory’s solicitor, Mike Monro, told the court his client had reoffended on many occasions, breached orders and failed to engage with numerous community orders.

And it was this continued failure of Ivory to abide by the law that led to him being jailed.

Sheriff Gareth Jones told Ivory that his continued offending had left him with no choice but to sentence him to just under a year and a half in prison.

Woman suffered facial injury

Fiscal depute Lindsay Shields told the court that the attack happened on February 22 this year.

A day earlier, Ivory called the victim while she was out at Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre.

During the call, the thug quizzed her about where she was and what she was doing.

The woman ended the call without responding to him.

The next day at around 8:15am, the woman left her home address in Inverurie to go to the shops.

She was walking along a local footpath when she saw Ivory walking towards her.

Ivory followed her and attempted to talk to her.

The offender repeatedly asking her to come back to his grandmother’s house.

When his partner refused, Ivory shoved her several times in an attempt to get her to turn around – with the woman shouting for help.

As she did this, Ivory jumped in front of her, waving his arms and shouting before getting angry and headbutting the woman to the face.

The victim suffered a laceration to her face, the fiscal depute told the court.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court also heard about a separate offence that Ivory committed on August 25 2022.

Four police officers visited a house on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, to do a welfare check on the person who lived there, but Ivory answered the door.

Ivory immediately became aggressive with the officers and initially refused them entry, but soon after relented.

As police entered and tried to find the person they were looking for, they asked Ivory to stay in another room.

Angry, Ivory told the four officers he was “going to some knives and stab you all”.

In the dock, Ivory pleaded guilty to assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

He also admitted causing reckless damage to a door, possessing a controlled drug, and a series of charges of breaching his bail conditions.

‘Most serious’

Representing Ivory, defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that it was “a very serious situation.”

He described Ivory assaulting his partner and threatening to stab police as “totally unacceptable”.

“I have said to the accused that he is in the proverbial last-chance saloon,” Mr Monro said.

Sheriff Gareth Jones told Ivory he had been “given numerous opportunities” to carry out community-based disposals but had “continued to offend for various reasons”.

The sheriff said he took “a serious view” of Ivory’s “most serious” offences and saw no alternative but to impose a prison sentence.

Sheriff Jones sentenced Ivory, of Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen, to 17 months in prison.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 