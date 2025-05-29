The 4 lies Kiesha Donaghy’s ‘brutal’ killer told in court in bid to avoid justice

Owen Grant has now been jailed for life after a trial in which – on top of telling other lies – he denied murdering Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy in her own home.

On November 15, 2023, Grant repeatedly bludgeoned Lucretia Donaghy – known to friends and family as Kiesha – with a weapon such as a claw hammer in the fatal attack.

Today, a judge ordered that Grant must serve at least 24 years in jail before seeking parole.

Throughout his time in court, the 43-year-old told many lies that have now been debunked.

Murderer told lie after lie

Grant said he had ‘never laid a finger’ on Kiesha – and even told another woman that the Elgin mum ‘would be fine’.

Despite Grant denying stealing money from Kiesha, Lord Scott said that, after the murder, he embarked on a spending spree “frittering away” hundreds of pounds on cocaine.

It has now been revealed Owen Grant has a history of violent crime and a previous conviction for arson to the danger of life.

Here are four of the lies Grant told during the trial…

1. Grant claimed he was ‘devastated’ and ‘never laid a finger’ on Kiesha

Owen Grant told his trial he was “very sure” he did not murder Kiesha Donaghy and that he “never laid a finger on her”.

Grant’s solicitor advocate James Keegan KC asked: “You wouldn’t be able to shed any light on how she was murdered?” and he replied: “No.”

“I have never been in that situation before where I have known someone and they have been killed.

“I was devastated, I was gutted,” Grant told the court.

Today these claims from Grant have been disproven.

Lord Scott said that the man murdered “an unarmed and defenceless” 32-year-old woman in her own home on Anderson Drive, in Elgin.

2. Told another woman Kiesha ‘would be fine’ and police were at her home for a drugs raid

Carly Clark, 40, told the High Court in Edinburgh that Grant said he had been going round to see Kiesha Donaghy, but the road was closed and police were around.

Ms Clark told the court that, on the day she had been socialising with Grant, she got a call from a friend telling her Kiesha had died.

Ms Clark told Grant the news and said he was “quite upset”.

But Grant’s mood quickly changed from sad to dismissive.

Ms Clark said: “He told me it was wrong – that wasn’t what happened.

“He was adamant that wasn’t what happened and she would be fine.”

Defence solicitor advocate James Keegan KC said: “He thought Kiesha was getting busted.”

Ms Clark replied: “That’s what he said.”

3. Kiesha’s blood was on him ‘due to a tattoo’

Grant told the court that, three days before the tragedy, Kiesha had visited his address in Elgin for him to tattoo her right wrist.

He said: “The whole process of doing the tattoo is simple, but we had problems with Kiesha.”

The killer said she was bleeding heavily from her wrist and he wrapped it in clingfilm before they went to her address where they both took the drug ketamine.

Grant said he removed the clingfilm and he cleaned her up and cleaned himself after he got blood on his hand.

He said he put his hand on a wall when he stumbled.

Grant claimed that was the explanation for him leaving a print on the wall in the deceased’s blood – but the jury did not believe this claim.

4. Denied he took £770 from Kiesha

Grant had told the court he had previously seen Kiesha counting £770.

He claimed that he had gone to Kiesha’s flat on the day she died in an attempt to repay her a £300 a debt, but that she wasn’t home so he left.

However, there were holes in that story for several reasons.

First, a check on Grant’s finances revealed he had just £12 in his account at the time Kiesha died – so he was in no position to pay her £300.

Indeed, he had been unable to pay his rent that week.

And when police searched for the £770 Grant claimed to have seen, they couldn’t find it in Kiesha’s flat.

But Grant was somehow able to find the money not only to give Ms Clark £200 – there were also other sudden signs of unexplained money.

Grant was caught on camera with a wad of money buying items from a shop after the killing.

He had also written a ‘shopping list’ for items he had planned to buy from Inverness.

But that shopping trip never took place because Grant was arrested – and eventually brought to justice.

The killer will now spend at least the next 24 years behind bars.

