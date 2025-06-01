Trial set for skipper who denies disturbing whales and dolphins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Trial set for skipper who denies disturbing whales and dolphins

Richard Greenhouse appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he adhered to his previously tendered not-guilty pleas to four charges of disturbing the sealife.

By Court Reporter
The alert comes as Aberdeen-based North Star Shipping denied claims its vessels were spotted harassing dolphins
The alert comes as Aberdeen-based North Star Shipping denied claims its vessels were spotted harassing dolphins

The trial of a fishing vessel skipper who denies disturbing dolphins and pilot whales is now set to take place in September.

Richard Greenhouse, whose vessel Seacab is named in the allegations against him, denies all of the charges against him.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday where he adhered to his previously tendered pleas.

A fresh trial was set down for September 17.

Greenhowe, 51, has pled not guilty to four charges of deliberately disturbing the sea creatures between June 4 and July 30 last year.

Skipper denies all charges

The charges allege that on June 4, at Torry Battery – a favoured location for dolphin spotters – Greenhowe drove the Seacab “repeatedly” at a pod of dolphins at speed.

He is accused of driving over the top of the dolphins, causing them to leave the area.

The charges also allege that Greenhowe chased and “deliberately or recklessly” drove over the top of a pod of dolphins on July 12, at Aberdeen Harbour.

On July 22 at Torry Battery, Greenhowe is alleged to have driven over a pod of dolphins.

Charges alleged ‘deliberate’ or ‘reckless’ behaviour

The final charge relates to an alleged incident on July 30 during which Greenhowe is accused of “deliberately or recklessly” disturbing a pod of pilot whales.

It reads: “You repeatedly went close to the pod, circled them, split the pod and herded a mother and calf against the harbour wall”  it also alleged that Greehowe drove the Seacab over the pod.

Greenhowe, of Hareburn Terrace, Blackdog, is due back in court in August for a further intermediate diet.

This allows the court to check whether a case is likely to go to trial on the date that has been set for it – before the trial now set down for September.

 