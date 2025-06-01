Trial set for skipper who denies disturbing whales and dolphins

The trial of a fishing vessel skipper who denies disturbing dolphins and pilot whales is now set to take place in September.

Richard Greenhouse, whose vessel Seacab is named in the allegations against him, denies all of the charges against him.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday where he adhered to his previously tendered pleas.

A fresh trial was set down for September 17.

Greenhowe, 51, has pled not guilty to four charges of deliberately disturbing the sea creatures between June 4 and July 30 last year.

Skipper denies all charges

The charges allege that on June 4, at Torry Battery – a favoured location for dolphin spotters – Greenhowe drove the Seacab “repeatedly” at a pod of dolphins at speed.

He is accused of driving over the top of the dolphins, causing them to leave the area.

The charges also allege that Greenhowe chased and “deliberately or recklessly” drove over the top of a pod of dolphins on July 12, at Aberdeen Harbour.

On July 22 at Torry Battery, Greenhowe is alleged to have driven over a pod of dolphins.

Charges alleged ‘deliberate’ or ‘reckless’ behaviour

The final charge relates to an alleged incident on July 30 during which Greenhowe is accused of “deliberately or recklessly” disturbing a pod of pilot whales.

It reads: “You repeatedly went close to the pod, circled them, split the pod and herded a mother and calf against the harbour wall” it also alleged that Greehowe drove the Seacab over the pod.

Greenhowe, of Hareburn Terrace, Blackdog, is due back in court in August for a further intermediate diet.

This allows the court to check whether a case is likely to go to trial on the date that has been set for it – before the trial now set down for September.