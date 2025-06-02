Orkney Assassin: New Amazon show to revisit night teen killed waiter in shocking racist murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Orkney Assassin: New Amazon show to revisit night teen killed waiter in shocking racist murder

Michael Ross was just 15 when he shot Shamsuddin Mahmood.

By Abbie Duncan
Michael Ross committed the racially motived murder when he was just 15. Image: Universal News and Sport.
A new documentary will revisit the shocking racist murder of a Bangladeshi waiter in Orkney in 1994 – and the 14-year long investigation to convict teenage killer Michael Ross.

Ross was just 15 years old when he shot waiter Shamsuddin Mahmood in a racially motivated killing.

BAFTA-winning film-maker Matt Pinder will tell the story of the murder in a new feature-length true crime show on Amazon Prime.

Pinder, known for his trilogy The Hunt for… has covered notorious Scottish killers like Peter Tobin and Bible John.

His latest film Orkney Assassin: Murder in the Isles follows the 14-year hunt that led to Ross’s conviction.

Michael Ross, 29, arrives at Glasgow High Court, Scotland, ahead of deliberations by the jury into the Shamsuddin Mahmood murder case in 2008. Image: PA.

Orkney Assassin: Murder in the Isles

In June of 1994, a masked gunman entered Mumutaz, a busy curry house in Kirkwall, and fatally shot 27-year-old Shamsuddin Mahmood.

Mahmood had only been on the Orkney Islands for six weeks before the fatal shooting took place.

The 26-year-old was working as a waiter and planning to return home to Bangladesh to marry his fiancée.

Michael Ross, then 15, was interviewed by police after two witnesses saw him in similar clothes to the killer weeks earlier.

Ross admitted to having a balaclava, which he had disposed of by dropping into the sea. His friends also denied Ross’s alibi for the night of the shooting.

Police also discovered disturbing Nazi imagery and racist slogans scrawled in his school books.

Although he was interviewed as a teenager a few months after the murder, Ross was not charged at the time.

It took more than a decade for police to uncover the truth and bring Ross to trial at the High Court.

26-year-old Shamsuddin Mahmood was murdered while working at a restaurant in Kirkwall. Credit: Northern Constabulary/PA Wire

In the years following the killing, Michael Ross joined the British Army and became a highly trained sniper. He became a sergeant in the Black Watch and was praised for bravery following a 2005 Iraq tour.

In 2008, a handwritten tip from a witness William Grant, placed Ross at the scene on the night of the murder. His statement reignited the case and led to a new trial.

Other witnesses testified that Ross expressed racist views as a teen and borrowed his father’s firearms.

Michael Ross was finally convicted of the murder Shamsuddin Mahmood in 2008 and handed a minimum sentence of 25 years.

Michael Ross loaded car near courtroom

After the guilty verdict was read, Ross vaulted from the dock and attacked courtroom security.

He escaped into a court corridor before being tackled and restrained by officers.

Investigators later discovered Ross had parked a getaway car loaded with weapons near the court building.

The convicted killer also attempted to escape HMP Shotts prison with a homemade ladder in 2022.

Ross and his family have maintained his innocence in the murder and believe he was wrongfully convicted of the crime.

The Orkney Assassin: Murder in the Isles will be available on Prime Video in the UK & Ireland on June 8.

