Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin man who wore nappies and offered girl, 14, money for sex avoids jail

Alex Bruce, 21, also sent another victim images of himself wearing a lace body suit and his "thong collection".

By Jamie Ross
Alex Bruce at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
An Elgin man who offered one underage girl cash for sex and another victim images of himself in nappies has been spared jail.

Alex Bruce, 21, contacted his first victim, who was aged just 14, in the spring of 2023.

He flattered her with compliments before offering her money to visit his home and have sex with him.

Bruce went onto target a second girl, sending her videos of him shopping for nappies – and wearing them.

At Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday, almost four months after admitting to his guilt, Bruce was finally sentenced.

An alternative to jail

Bruce, who had been urged to work with the social-work department to complete background reports into his circumstances, will not serve any time behind bars despite his crimes.

Instead, for the next three years, he will be under the supervision of the social work department.

He will be made to complete any programmes the department staff see as necessary for his rehabilitation.

Bruce, of Mossend Place, will also be under a conduct requirement during that period. which will monitor whether his behaviour is good.

He was also made subject to the sex offenders notification requirement.

This will force him to inform the police of any changes of address or name over the same period.

Alex Bruce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court this week. Image: Facebook

Nappies, thongs, and a lace body suit

Bruce’s crimes had been laid bare in February when he appeared in court and admitted two charges related to his actions between the dates of April 1 and June 8, 2023.

The first charge was sending an older child sexual written communications.

The second charge was repeatedly sending an older child videos of himself and asking her to send an intimate image of herself.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke revealed that, among his request for sex and messages to the victims, he would also send one girl images of himself urinating while in nappies.

The court heard there were also pictures of himself in women’s underwear, including a lace body suit and pictures of what he himself described as his “thong collection”.

Bruce would ask the girl to send him back illicit images of herself.

Of the first girl receiving these messages, Ms Poke said: “Initially, she and the accused communicated with each other on Snapchat.

“It turned sexual, the accused telling the witness she was ‘pretty gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful’.

“The accused asked her if she would go round to his house.”

Bruce then offered the girl £50 for sex, said Ms Poke.

Bruce’s second victim also received a friend request on Snapchat, where he began making contact with her, before sending her the videos and images.

Ms Poke said that, when one of the girls asked Bruce why he had filmed the urination videos, “he told her he thought it was funny.”

Matthew O’Neill, Bruce’s defence solicitor, had told the court his client had “learning difficulties in the background” at a previous hearing.