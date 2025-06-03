Man who brandished knife in public warned he will face jail if he reoffends

A repeat Aberdeen offender who was seen brandishing a knife in public has been warned by a sheriff that he will be jailed if he comes before him again.

Kyle Donald appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted charges related to waving a blade around outside a woman’s property in the Woodside area of the city this spring.

Donald, 28, also admitted uttering homophobic slurs towards police officers during a separate incident in 2023.

His solicitor told the court that Donald had pulled out the knife in self defence after two strangers walked into a flat where he was taking drugs and “all hell broke loose”.

Woman saw Donald with knife

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam told the court that, at around 12:30pm on March 2 this year at Persely Den View, Aberdeen, a neighbour of Donald’s former partner heard a disturbance in the street that woke her baby.

The neighbour looked out of her window and saw Donald kicking over a bin.

Concerned by this, the neighbour called police and went outside to tell him to stop what he was doing.

The neighbour saw Donald brandishing a knife before entering another property nearby, understood to belong to his then-partner.

P0olice arrived, went into the flat and searched Donald but they could not find a knife.

It was at that point Donald’s partner pointed to a knife and stated that that was the one he had had with him outside.

Ms Ngalam also stated Donald had also faced an original charge from October 2023 of acting in a threatening or abusive manner to police by uttering threats and making homophobic remarks.

She added that Donald also spat towards the officers during the incident.

In the dock, Donald pleaded guilty to one count of acting in a threatening or abusive manner and brandishing a knife, and a second count of being in possession of knife.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to breaching a bail condition not to enter a particular area of Aberdeen.

Accused was ‘scaring’ strangers

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court his client’s “life had been on a downward spiral for some time” due to drink and drugs.

Mr Monro said that Donald had ended up at the address taking drugs.

“Two strangers came into the property and all hell broke loose,” he said.

Mr Monro added: “There were threats of violence and Mr Donald was feeling very outnumbered.

“He then went to the kitchen and got a knife, and the others then made off.

“When the police arrived, my client was heard to say that he only had the knife to ‘scare them off’.”

The court heard that Donald no longer takes drugs.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman told Donald: “This is a situation in which perhaps now being drug free you are starting to realise the seriousness of the position you find yourself in.

‘Only one place for you if you do it again’

“Taking drugs and brandishing a knife is far from acceptable behaviour – you need to stay drug free.”

The sheriff warned Donald that “if you appear before me again there’s only one place you will be going to – and that’s to prison”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Bannerman made Donald, of Dennis Close, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years.

He also ordered Donald to take part in an alcohol and drugs programme.

