News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen mum who dragged police officers along road jailed for 18 months

Lauren Baird, 43, wept as a sheriff said her "appalling behaviour" had put the two officers' lives in danger.

By David Love
Police dashcam footage shows the moment Lauren Baird, right, takes off at speed. Image: The Crown Office
An Aberdeen mum who sped off during a traffic stop and dragged two police officers along the road has been jailed for 18 months.

Lauren Baird wept from the dock as Inverness Sheriff Court heard how she put the male and female officers’ lives at risk during the incident in Aviemore.

Baird, 43, had already given false information to the officers when they questioned her about why her car wasn’t insured.

But instead of coming clean, the mum – who also has links to Fraserburgh – put her foot down and tore off.

Police dashcam footage, exclusively obtained by The Press and Journal in April, shows the moment the officers narrowly avoided being dragged under the wheels of Baird’s car.

Baird, of Osborne Place, admitted culpable and reckless conduct to the danger of life, attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving false details, attempting to conceal her vehicle and driving without a licence or insurance in Aviemore on July 10 2023.

Defending, Natalie Paterson, said that her client “didn’t appreciate the terrible consequences her actions had caused”.

Ms Paterson added: “She panicked when she was stopped by the police. which is a decision she regrets.”

‘Appalling behaviour’

As well as jailing her for 18 months, Sheriff Sara Matheson also banned Baird from driving for 43 months.

Sheriff Matheson told a tearful Baird: “This was appalling behaviour.

“It put two officers’ lives in danger. It was pure luck their injuries weren’t a lot worse. But it has had a significant psychological effect on them.”

The police officers cling on as Lauren Baird puts her foot down. Image: Crown Office

Both officers were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment of grazing, bruises, head swelling, an injured knee and a staved finger.

The female officer, who was left having to use crutches, has still not returned to work.

Fiscal depute Susan Love previously told the court that police had stopped Baird at around 10.35pm on the B9152 road between Kincraig and Rothiemurchus because a computer check revealed the vehicle had no insurance.

Ms Love said police had difficulty in obtaining Baird’s true details in a half-hour roadside conversation, during which she showed the officers a photograph she claimed was her, but clearly it was not.

During the conversation, one truthful bit of information she divulged was that she was staying at the nearby Coylumbridge Hotel.

However, when she was told she was being arrested, she drove off at speed.

Ms Love added: “It was fortunate that the officers did not go under the wheels of her car.”

When their police colleagues checked the hotel soon after the incident, they found Baird.

They also found her car concealed in a forest road close to the property.

However, Baird’s obstructive behaviour continued and she refused to open the door to officers, who heard the sound of the toilet being repeatedly flushed.

Eventually, the officers forced entry and Baird was arrested.

Drugs possession charges against Baird were dropped by the prosecution service.

 