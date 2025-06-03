Inverness man, 30, accused of stabbing mother to death at home

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stabbing his mother to death in Inverness.

Thomas Fraser is also accused of attempting to murder his father during the incident in the Merkinch area of the city on Sunday, June 1.

Fraser’s 55-year-old father, Ian, and his mother, Miriam Macdonald, 51, were taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries but Mrs Macdonald later died.

It is understood that Mr Macdonald is still in intensive care, but his condition has not been officially disclosed.

Police were called to a property in Craigton Avenue around 7,30pm following reports of two people having been injured.

Officers described it as a “contained incident” and said they were not looking for anyone else in connection.

Woman ‘repeatedly stabbed’, charge alleges

The couple’s son, Thomas Fraser, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court this morning and he was represented by his solicitor, Marc Dickson.

The first charge alleges that on June 1, Fraser attempted to murder his father by repeatedly stabbing him on the body with two knives.

The second charge alleges that, on June 2, he murdered his mother by repeatedly stabbing her to the head, neck and body with two knives.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody by Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald.

He will appear again within the next eight days.