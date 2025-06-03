Inverness man, 30, accused of stabbing mother to death at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness man, 30, accused of stabbing mother to death at home

Thomas Fraser is also accused of attempting to murder his father during the incident at the weekend in the Merkinch area of the city.

By David Love
Police and forensics officers at the scene, a police van in the foreground.
Miriam Macdonald died after the incident at the property in Craigton Avenue, Inverness.

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stabbing his mother to death in Inverness.

Thomas Fraser is also accused of attempting to murder his father during the incident in the Merkinch area of the city on Sunday, June 1.

Fraser’s 55-year-old father, Ian, and his mother, Miriam Macdonald, 51, were taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries but Mrs Macdonald later died.

It is understood that Mr Macdonald is still in intensive care, but his condition has not been officially disclosed.

Three forensic investigators in the garden and one on the street outside the property.
Forensics have been assisting police with their investigations. Image: Jasperimage.

Police were called to a property in Craigton Avenue around 7,30pm following reports of two people having been injured.

Officers described it as a “contained incident” and said they were not looking for anyone else in connection.

Woman ‘repeatedly stabbed’, charge alleges

The couple’s son, Thomas Fraser, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court this morning and he was represented by his solicitor, Marc Dickson.

The first charge alleges that on June 1, Fraser attempted to murder his father by repeatedly stabbing him on the body with two knives.

The second charge alleges that, on June 2, he murdered his mother by repeatedly stabbing her to the head, neck and body with two knives.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody by Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald.

He will appear again within the next eight days.

 