Sheriff warns of ‘epidemic of online sexual offending’ while sentencing Buckie paedophile

A sheriff in Inverness has warned of the “epidemic” of online sexual offending affecting society as she passed sentence on a Buckie paedophile.

Sheriff Sara Matheson told 73-year-old Duncan Moir: “Men need to take a long hard look at themselves.”

Moir, who was snared by an online decoy posing as a 14-year-old girl, previously admitted a single charge of attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

Pensioner’s explicit messages

An earlier hearing heard how Moir believed he was talking to a teen called Molly on Facebook when he sent messages that explicitly detailed sexual acts.

He asked her intimate questions about her anatomy and warned her not to tell anyone about their chats, saying: “I would be in trouble because of your age, baby.”

On that occasion, fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that on December 17 2023, a decoy pretending to be Molly received a message on Facebook from a profile named ‘Moir Duncan’.

The decoy asked how old Moir was, and he replied that he was “an old man” of 71.

He asked Molly how old she was, and she replied that she was 14.

Talk turns sexual

Moir sent Molly a picture of himself and the pair engaged in general conversation, with Moir acknowledging that the “child” had school the next day.

He continued to message Molly, acknowledging the age difference between them and referring to her as “Baby”, before asking if she had a boyfriend.

When she replied that her last boyfriend had wanted to “touch and stuff” Moir told her the boyfriend had been “too horny for you” before requesting photographs of her.

After this, the conversation became more sexual with Moir describing a sex act to the “child” and telling her: “One good thing is doing that you won’t get pregnant”.

He said that she “made him horny” and encouraged her to perform a solo sex act, before asking her intimate questions about her anatomy.

“He proceded over the coming days to repeatedly and explicitly detail how she could pleasure herself and how he would pleasure her this included oral and vaginal sex,” Ms Gair told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald.

‘I would be in trouble because of your age’

She added: “At one point, he said: ‘By the way, don’t tell anyone what I have been telling you or I would be in trouble because of your age, baby.”

The court heard Moir continually told “Molly” that he loved her and said he was “helping her to be safe from those that would take advantage of her”.

Throughout the exchanges, the decoy operator had been seeking assistance in identifying Moir.

When this was achieved a group called Protecting Kids Scotland confronted him at his home on March 17 of last year, live-streaming the results.

Police were contacted and Moir was cautioned and arrested.

His home was searched and devices containing the messages were recovered.

Solicitor Grant Daglish, for Moir, told the court his client had exhibited “foolish behaviour” but emphasised that his client had since been assessed as being at low risk of reoffending.

But Sheriff Matheson told Moir: “Society is experiencing an epidemic of online sexual offending.

‘Completely unacceptable online offending’

“It is completely unacceptable for women and girls to be contacted by men such as you.

“Men need to take a long, hard look at themselves – it is their responsibility to keep people safe and keep children safe.”

She placed Moir on a community payback order with three years of supervision – a measure she told him she hoped would “re-educate” him.

She also required him to participate in a programme designed to address sexual offending and made a number of stipulations limiting his access to the internet and use of internet-enabled devices.

The sheriff also placed Moir, of Bede Road, Rathven, on the sex offenders register for three years.

She warned him that any breach of the order would result in him being brought back to court, where it would be her “great satisfaction” to send him to prison.