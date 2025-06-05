Inverness sheriff appointed to top role

An Inverness sheriff has been appointed to a top role in the region.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald will be appointed Sheriff Principal of Grampian, Highland and Islands when the current incumbent, Sheriff Derek Pyle, retires later this month.

Sheriff MacDonald will remain in the role temporarily until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Sheriff Principal set to retire

Sheriff Pyle is due to step down on the 21st of this month, following 13 years as Sheriff Principal and more than 25 years as a sheriff.

Sheriff MacDonald will become one of six sheriff principals in Scotland and the administrative head of the Grampian, Highland and Islands sheriffdom.

According to the Judiciary of Scotland, sheriff principals can “preside over any sheriff court business” but “mainly deal with appeals in summary criminal cases and sheriff court civil cases heard in the Sheriff Appeal Court.”

They are responsible for ensuring the “speedy and efficient disposal of business in their sheriffdom” and also have advisory, consultative and ceremonial functions as well as some powers of appointment.

Sheriff’s work in courts across the area

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald was appointed as summary sheriff at Peterhead Sheriff Court in 2016 and then as a sheriff in 2017.

She was initially based at Fort William Sheriff Court, before moving to Inverness.

A graduate of the University of Dundee, Sheriff MacDonald followed a traineeship with Macleod & MacCallum Solicitors before becoming a senior legal assistant with Forrest & Co in 1998.

She became a partner with Simpson MacDonald Solicitors in 1999.

Sheriff MacDonald was the head of office and solicitor for the Public Defence Solicitor’s Office in Inverness from 2004 until she became a fee-paid judge for the then First Tier Tribunal, Social Entitlement Chamber in 2013.

The Lord President had asked the Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs to appoint Sheriff MacDonald to act in the role from June 21 until a permanent appointment is made.

Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle announced earlier this year that he would be retiring this month.