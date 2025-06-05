Inverness sheriff appointed to top role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Inverness sheriff appointed to top role

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald will take over as temporary Sheriff Principal for Grampian, Highland and Islands when current incumbent, Sheriff Derek Pyle retires later this month.

By Jenni Gee
Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald had been appointed Sheriff Principal. Image: Scottish Courts
An Inverness sheriff has been appointed to a top role in the region.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald will be appointed Sheriff Principal of Grampian, Highland and Islands when the current incumbent, Sheriff Derek Pyle, retires later this month.

Sheriff MacDonald will remain in the role temporarily until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Sheriff Principal set to retire

Sheriff Pyle is due to step down on the 21st of this month, following 13 years as Sheriff Principal and more than 25 years as a sheriff.

Sheriff MacDonald will become one of six sheriff principals in Scotland and the administrative head of the Grampian, Highland and Islands sheriffdom.

According to the Judiciary of Scotland, sheriff principals can “preside over any sheriff court business” but “mainly deal with appeals in summary criminal cases and sheriff court civil cases heard in the Sheriff Appeal Court.”

They are responsible for ensuring the “speedy and efficient disposal of business in their sheriffdom” and also have advisory, consultative and ceremonial functions as well as some powers of appointment.

Sheriff’s work in courts across the area

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald was appointed as summary sheriff at Peterhead Sheriff Court in 2016 and then as a sheriff in 2017.

She was initially based at Fort William Sheriff Court, before moving to Inverness.

A graduate of the University of Dundee, Sheriff MacDonald followed a traineeship with Macleod & MacCallum Solicitors before becoming a senior legal assistant with Forrest & Co in 1998.

She became a partner with Simpson MacDonald Solicitors in 1999.

Sheriff MacDonald was the head of office and solicitor for the Public Defence Solicitor’s Office in Inverness from 2004 until she became a fee-paid judge for the then First Tier Tribunal, Social Entitlement Chamber in 2013.

The Lord President had asked the Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs to appoint Sheriff MacDonald to act in the role from June 21 until a permanent appointment is made.

Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle announced earlier this year that he would be retiring this month.