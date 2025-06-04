Highland domestic abuser raped teen in Inverness

A convicted domestic abuser who raped a drunk teenage girl at an Inverness guest house has been jailed.

Cameron Huggins, 22, raped his victim whilst she was incapable of consenting to sex because of the effects of alcohol, a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh heard.

He locked the door of the room and forcibly pulled down a pair of trousers she was wearing before removing her “lower clothing” and seizing her arm.

He then restrained her before raping her by having sex without her consent.

The story emerged on Tuesday after jurors found him guilty on a rape charge.

Huggins, of Muir of Ord, denied any wrongdoing during proceedings.

Jurors heard evidence of how the offender targeted his victim following a party at the accommodation.

Huggins claimed he had consensual sex with the girl, but the woman told police officers, who managed to gather enough evidence to bring him to justice.

Victim left ‘shaking’ and ‘in tears’

The trial heard that, following the attack, the woman was “shaking” and “in tears”.

During proceedings, Huggins told defence advocate Kelly Duling that he was telling the truth when he said he didn’t rape the girl.

He added: “I don’t lie.”

He also told Ms Duling that he couldn’t understand why the girl claimed she had been raped.

Huggins added: “It felt like a bit of a set-up, if I’m going to be honest with you.”

He told the court that he told police officers who came to investigate claims of wrongdoing that he hadn’t done anything wrong.

He added: “I asked them if they could take me down for questioning.”

In her closing speech to jurors, Ms Duling urged them to acquit her client, saying that the Crown hadn’t proven their case and that Huggins had told the truth in evidence.

‘The good, the bad, the ugly and awful’

She said: “The Crown haven’t done it here. I submit to you that Mr Huggins has told you the truth – the good, the bad, the ugly and awful bits of it.”

Following the verdict, the jury heard he had a previous conviction for domestic abuse.

In October 2024, the Press and Journal reported how Huggins was already on a non-harassment order to protect an ex-partner when he appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault and threatening behaviour on a new partner.

On that occasion, Huggins was placed under social work supervision for two years.

Sheriff David Harvie ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid community work and to take part in the domestic abuser’s rehabilitation programme.

After he was convicted, Ms Duling asked for Huggin’s bail to be continued, however, Judge Stirling sent him to jail.

She said: “Standing the nature of the inevitability of custody in this case, I am going to remand you in custody.”

Huggins will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on July 2 2025, with Duling reserving her comments in mitigation for that calling of the case.