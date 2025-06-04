‘Bullied’ Elgin teenager attacked boy with machete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Bullied’ Elgin teenager attacked boy with machete

The 17-year-old has avoided detention after a sheriff was told he was assaulted by his 15-year-old victim first.

By David Love
The attack happened on Elgin's High Street.
A youth who attacked a 15-year-old boy with a machete in Elgin has avoided being locked up after a court was told he had “been bullied all his life”.

The accused, who is now aged 17, had been punched in the face by his younger victim during the confrontation on Elgin’s High Street last November.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that he had been surrounded by a group of youngsters, including the victim, and had been assaulted by the same boy some days earlier.

His lawyer said he used the blade “as a last resort”.

Boy, 15, slashed on arm by machete

The teenager previously appeared before Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted assault to severe injury, but under provocation due to him being a victim first in the violent encounter.

Both teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, ended up in a fight and one was struck twice on the body and arm with what he told police was a machete.

The incident took place at around 6.15pm on November 16 last year.

Fiscal depute Susan Love previously told the court that the other teen suffered lacerations to his chest and bicep, which required stitches.

“The incident was captured on CCTV and the accused was seen to conceal the blade in his clothes before walking away,” she said.

“The two are known to each other and there was previous animosity between them.

“When he was arrested and interviewed by police he told them: ‘I didn’t mean to. I am sorry’,” the prosecutor added.

Victim: I punched his face several times

The teenager reappeared for sentence before Sheriff Sara Matheson, who heard from defence lawyer Brent Lockie.

Mr Lockie said the 15-year-old victim had been “remarkably candid” when interviewed by police and went on to quote extracts from the statement, which the solicitor said gave background to the offence.

The 15-year-old told officers: “I saw him outside the bank and I warned my mate that I was going to smack him.

“I started shouting at him and I think he realised he was not going to get away from me. I was holding his jacket and I punched his face several times.

“I pulled away to swing another punch and I looked down and I saw he had a blade.”

‘I have been bullied all my life’

Mr Lockie gave further details from the point of view of his client.

He said the 17-year-old told him: “I am small and I have been bullied all my life.”

Mr Lockie told the court that there was “a clear background of bullying” and his client had been surrounded by the 15-year-old and others.

“He was not getting away and used the knife as a last resort,” he added.

“But he has moved away and turned a corner and is heading in the right direction.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson ordered the teenager to carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work and placed him under three years of social work supervision.

‘Exceptional circumstances’

She agreed with Mr Lockie that the case could be dealt with in the community.

The sheriff added: “You have admitted stabbing your victim to his severe injury and such conduct is unacceptable and would normally result in a lengthy custodial sentence.

“But in the very exceptional circumstances, I am persuaded to impose a community disposal because of the provocation, your young age and lack of record.

“However, if there is the merest hint of a breach of this order, it is unlikely I could be persuaded not to send you to detention.”