‘Bullied’ Elgin teenager attacked boy with machete

A youth who attacked a 15-year-old boy with a machete in Elgin has avoided being locked up after a court was told he had “been bullied all his life”.

The accused, who is now aged 17, had been punched in the face by his younger victim during the confrontation on Elgin’s High Street last November.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that he had been surrounded by a group of youngsters, including the victim, and had been assaulted by the same boy some days earlier.

His lawyer said he used the blade “as a last resort”.

Boy, 15, slashed on arm by machete

The teenager previously appeared before Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted assault to severe injury, but under provocation due to him being a victim first in the violent encounter.

Both teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, ended up in a fight and one was struck twice on the body and arm with what he told police was a machete.

The incident took place at around 6.15pm on November 16 last year.

Fiscal depute Susan Love previously told the court that the other teen suffered lacerations to his chest and bicep, which required stitches.

“The incident was captured on CCTV and the accused was seen to conceal the blade in his clothes before walking away,” she said.

“The two are known to each other and there was previous animosity between them.

“When he was arrested and interviewed by police he told them: ‘I didn’t mean to. I am sorry’,” the prosecutor added.

Victim: I punched his face several times

The teenager reappeared for sentence before Sheriff Sara Matheson, who heard from defence lawyer Brent Lockie.

Mr Lockie said the 15-year-old victim had been “remarkably candid” when interviewed by police and went on to quote extracts from the statement, which the solicitor said gave background to the offence.

The 15-year-old told officers: “I saw him outside the bank and I warned my mate that I was going to smack him.

“I started shouting at him and I think he realised he was not going to get away from me. I was holding his jacket and I punched his face several times.

“I pulled away to swing another punch and I looked down and I saw he had a blade.”

‘I have been bullied all my life’

Mr Lockie gave further details from the point of view of his client.

He said the 17-year-old told him: “I am small and I have been bullied all my life.”

Mr Lockie told the court that there was “a clear background of bullying” and his client had been surrounded by the 15-year-old and others.

“He was not getting away and used the knife as a last resort,” he added.

“But he has moved away and turned a corner and is heading in the right direction.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson ordered the teenager to carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work and placed him under three years of social work supervision.

‘Exceptional circumstances’

She agreed with Mr Lockie that the case could be dealt with in the community.

The sheriff added: “You have admitted stabbing your victim to his severe injury and such conduct is unacceptable and would normally result in a lengthy custodial sentence.

“But in the very exceptional circumstances, I am persuaded to impose a community disposal because of the provocation, your young age and lack of record.

“However, if there is the merest hint of a breach of this order, it is unlikely I could be persuaded not to send you to detention.”