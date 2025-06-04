Drug-driver caught on A9 was completing NC500

A man caught drug-driving on the A9 was planning to complete the North Coast 500, a court has been told.

Sameer Chaudhry, from north Wales, was attempting the popular tourist road trip when his silver BMW was stopped by police near Golspie.

He failed a roadside drugs test, and subsequent blood testing revealed he was over the legal limit for a cocaine derivative.

Chaudhry, 27, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of drug driving on March 12 2023.

A9 drug-driver caught by mobile patrol

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that it was around 7.50pm on that date when police on mobile patrol near the Sutherland village spotted Chaudhry’s car.

He explained the officer’s attention was drawn to the vehicle as it travelled southbound on the A9.

He said: “They stopped the car and engaged with the accused – they formed the opinion that he was under the influence of a substance.”

The court heard that a roadside drugs test was then performed and came back positive for cocaine.

Chaudhry was arrested and taken to Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness, where blood was taken.

Drug-driver was visiting NC500

Analysis later revealed the level of the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine in his blood was not less than 60 microgrammes per litre – the driving limit being 50 microgrammes.

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Chaudhry, said: “He had consumed the substance the night before,” adding that her client had “not appreciated” he would still be over the driving limit at the time he was stopped.

She said: “He was in the area completing the North Coast 500, My Lord.”

Sheriff Neil Wilson told Chaudry disqualification was “inevitable” and banned Chaudhry, of Kendal Square, Chepstow, from the roads for 12 months.

He also imposed a fine of £470.