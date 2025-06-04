Drug-driver caught on A9 was completing NC500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Drug-driver caught on A9 was completing NC500

Sameer Chaudry was over the limit after consuming cocaine the night before when he was stopped by police near Golspie.

By Jenni Gee
Sameer Chaudhry was stopped near Golspie on the A9. Image: Google Street View
A man caught drug-driving on the A9 was planning to complete the North Coast 500, a court has been told.

Sameer Chaudhry, from north Wales, was attempting the popular tourist road trip when his silver BMW was stopped by police near Golspie.

He failed a roadside drugs test, and subsequent blood testing revealed he was over the legal limit for a cocaine derivative.

Chaudhry, 27, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of drug driving on March 12 2023.

A9 drug-driver caught by mobile patrol

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that it was around 7.50pm on that date when police on mobile patrol near the Sutherland village spotted Chaudhry’s car.

He explained the officer’s attention was drawn to the vehicle as it travelled southbound on the A9.

He said: “They stopped the car and engaged with the accused – they formed the opinion that he was under the influence of a substance.”

The court heard that a roadside drugs test was then performed and came back positive for cocaine.

Chaudhry was arrested and taken to Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness, where blood was taken.

Drug-driver was visiting NC500

Analysis later revealed the level of the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine in his blood was not less than 60 microgrammes per litre – the driving limit being 50 microgrammes.

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Chaudhry, said: “He had consumed the substance the night before,” adding that her client had “not appreciated” he would still be over the driving limit at the time he was stopped.

She said: “He was in the area completing the North Coast 500, My Lord.”

Sheriff Neil Wilson told Chaudry disqualification was “inevitable” and banned Chaudhry, of Kendal Square, Chepstow, from the roads for 12 months.

He also imposed a fine of £470.

 