Forres domestic abuser gave woman life-threatening medication overdose

A Moray man who tried to throttle his partner and kicked and punched her unconscious during a three-year campaign of violent domestic abuse has been jailed for two years.

Ben Brown, 42, also pushed the woman’s body against broken glass and gave her an overdose of her medication, putting her life in danger.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told his behaviour had a “profound” effect on his victim.

A jury had been told last month that Brown would consistently shout, swear and act aggressively towards his victim.

Ben Brown’s violence escalates

He would slam his fists on tables, throw furniture and smash household items. He also repeatedly struck doors as the terrified woman hid and threw the contents of a mop bucket and a vase over her.

The jury heard Brown’s violent behaviour escalated when he repeatedly applied pressure to her neck, which restricted her breathing.

He also repeatedly punched and kicked her until she was unconscious and pushed her body against broken glass.

The jury also found Brown guilty of ripping off her nightdress, leaving her naked, and providing her with an overdose of her medication, all to her injury and the danger of her life.

Domestic abuser feels ‘ashamed’

Brown was found guilty of a lengthy charge detailing the woman’s suffering at properties in Buckie and Elgin, which endangered her life between July 1 2020 and June 30 2023.

Defence counsel Bill Adam told the court: “He does feel ashamed. But it was a toxic relationship.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson told Brown that there was no alternative to a prison sentence “due to the nature and extent of your conduct and the effect on your partner, which was profound”.

Brown, of Old Bridge Court, Forres, also had a five-year-long non-harassment order imposed, banning him from contacting his former partner.