Forres domestic abuser gave woman life-threatening medication overdose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Forres domestic abuser gave woman life-threatening medication overdose

Ben Brown, 42, who also kicked and punched his partner unconscious, has been jailed for two years.

By David Love
Forres domestic abuser Ben Brown.
Forres domestic abuser Ben Brown.

A Moray man who tried to throttle his partner and kicked and punched her unconscious during a three-year campaign of violent domestic abuse has been jailed for two years.

Ben Brown, 42, also pushed the woman’s body against broken glass and gave her an overdose of her medication, putting her life in danger.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told his behaviour had a “profound” effect on his victim.

A jury had been told last month that Brown would consistently shout, swear and act aggressively towards his victim.

Ben Brown’s violence escalates

He would slam his fists on tables, throw furniture and smash household items. He also repeatedly struck doors as the terrified woman hid and threw the contents of a mop bucket and a vase over her.

The jury heard Brown’s violent behaviour escalated when he repeatedly applied pressure to her neck, which restricted her breathing.

He also repeatedly punched and kicked her until she was unconscious and pushed her body against broken glass.

The jury also found Brown guilty of ripping off her nightdress, leaving her naked, and providing her with an overdose of her medication, all to her injury and the danger of her life.

Domestic abuser feels ‘ashamed’

Brown was found guilty of a lengthy charge detailing the woman’s suffering at properties in Buckie and Elgin, which endangered her life between July 1 2020 and June 30 2023.

Defence counsel Bill Adam told the court: “He does feel ashamed. But it was a toxic relationship.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson told Brown that there was no alternative to a prison sentence “due to the nature and extent of your conduct and the effect on your partner, which was profound”.

Brown, of Old Bridge Court, Forres, also had a five-year-long non-harassment order imposed, banning him from contacting his former partner.

 