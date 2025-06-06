Alness man, 64, to be supervised following sexual assault conviction

An Alness man has been placed on supervision after being convicted of a sexual assault.

Robert Williamson appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing after being found guilty of the charge as well as one of threatening behaviour at trial.

Williamson had denied both the charges, the first of which details how he uttered sexual remarks towards his victim on Alness’ High Street on September 1 last year

Sex offender grabbed woman on High Street

The second charge details how Williamson sexually assaulted the same woman on the same day by repeatedly seizing hold of her body and pulling her towards him.

The sentencing hearing at Tain Sheriff Court was held before Sheriff David Harvie, who appeared via videolink from Elgin Sheriff Court, having presided over the trial.

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Williamson, indicated that his client’s position had not changed since that hearing.

Referencing William’s previous not-guilty plea and remarks he had made during the preparation of a presentencing report, Mr O’Dea told the court: “I discussed the conduct. He tells me, while he doesn’t agree with the interpretation of it, he assures me that nothing of that nature will occur moving forward.”

The solicitor said Williamson was a “genuine first offender” who did not wish to be before the court again.

The solicitor said his client had suffered adversely from the court case, and was in poor health and under the care of a doctor.

Community ‘reacted against’ sex offender

He told Sheriff Harvie: “The community has reacted against him – there has been some name-calling.”

Sheriff Harvie told Williamson he would follow the criminal justice social work report’s recommendation of a community payback order with 12 months of supervision: “To allow you to have counselling, social support and mental health support.”

He also placed Williamson, of Perrins Road, on the sex offenders register for a year.