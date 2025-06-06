Alness man, 64, to be supervised following sexual assault conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alness man, 64, to be supervised following sexual assault conviction

Robert Williamson had been convicted of sexual assault and threatening behaviour following a trial.

By Jenni Gee
The sexual assault occurred on Alness High Street. Image: DC Thomson
An Alness man has been placed on supervision after being convicted of a sexual assault.

Robert Williamson appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing after being found guilty of the charge as well as one of threatening behaviour at trial.

Williamson had denied both the charges, the first of which details how he uttered sexual remarks towards his victim on Alness’ High Street on September 1 last year

Sex offender grabbed woman on High Street

The second charge details how Williamson sexually assaulted the same woman on the same day by repeatedly seizing hold of her body and pulling her towards him.

The sentencing hearing at Tain Sheriff Court was held before Sheriff David Harvie, who appeared via videolink from Elgin Sheriff Court, having presided over the trial.

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Williamson, indicated that his client’s position had not changed since that hearing.

Referencing William’s previous not-guilty plea and remarks he had made during the preparation of a presentencing report, Mr O’Dea told the court: “I discussed the conduct. He tells me, while he doesn’t agree with the interpretation of it, he assures me that nothing of that nature will occur moving forward.”

The solicitor said Williamson was a “genuine first offender” who did not wish to be before the court again.

The solicitor said his client had suffered adversely from the court case, and was in poor health and under the care of a doctor.

Community ‘reacted against’ sex offender

He told Sheriff Harvie: “The community has reacted against him – there has been some name-calling.”

Sheriff Harvie told Williamson he would follow the criminal justice social work report’s recommendation of a community payback order with 12 months of supervision: “To allow you to have counselling, social support and mental health support.”

He also placed Williamson, of Perrins Road, on the sex offenders register for a year.