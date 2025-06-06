Rapist who attacked woman in her Peterhead home caged

A rapist who attacked a woman in her own Peterhead home four times over 90 minutes has been caged for eight years.

Giedrius Urbonavicius, from Lithuania, was convicted by majority verdict following a week-long trial at the High Court in Aberdeen two months ago.

The 54-year-old, who still maintains his innocence, will now be on the sex offenders register indefinitely and faces another three years of being on licence when he is eventually released back into the community.

He was sentenced for the crime at the High Court in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Jail only answer for ‘high-risk’ offender

Overseeing the case, Judge Graham Buchanan noted a background report that had been prepared on Urbonavicius, which branded him as “high risk” for sexual reoffending.

It also detailed his “continual denial” that he had not received consent to torment the woman, who cannot be named, in her home.

Sending him down, Judge Buchanan said his actions amounted to a “vicious and sustained attack”.

“This must have been a truly shocking and terrifying experience for her,” he added.

“You blame your victim for your predicament and maintain it is you who is the victim in all of this.

“There is clearly only one disposal that is appropriate.”

Previous record for crimes of dishonesty

Advocate depute David Logan told the court that an updated schedule of Urbonavicius’ previous crimes had been provided ahead of the hearing this week.

It included crimes, he said, that amounted to a “series of thefts and dishonesty” within his home country, Sweden and Germany.

Two, which “stood out” to the judge, were for robbery and extortion.

During his trial, in April, it was stated that his victim had to use a knife to get Urbonavicius, who had previously lived in Peterhead prior to his sentencing, to finally stop his attack on her and leave the home.

Recalling the events of September 15, 2022, when the rape took place, one man in his 70s told the court he had been called by the woman following the incident to say: “I’ve just been raped”.

Another, taxi driver Omar Choudhury, told the court he had driven her and Urbonavicius to the house the previous day, describing the rapist as “quiet” during the journey.

The woman, who cannot be named, would tell police that she would be carried from the bedroom – where she had been raped – to her living room where he continued the attack.

Urbonavicius’ sentence will be backdated to April 28 this year, when he was first remanded in custody.

If he offends while on licence, he was warned that he faced serving the full 11 years of his term in prison.