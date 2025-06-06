Rapist who attacked woman in her Peterhead home caged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapist who attacked woman in her Peterhead home caged

Lithuanian Giedrius Urbonavicius raped the woman four times over 90 minutes in the sickening attack.

By Jamie Ross
Giedrius Urbonavicius is taken away from the High Court. Image: DC Thomson
A rapist who attacked a woman in her own Peterhead home four times over 90 minutes has been caged for eight years.

Giedrius Urbonavicius, from Lithuania, was convicted by majority verdict following a week-long trial at the High Court in Aberdeen two months ago.

The 54-year-old, who still maintains his innocence, will now be on the sex offenders register indefinitely and faces another three years of being on licence when he is eventually released back into the community.

He was sentenced for the crime at the High Court in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Jail only answer for ‘high-risk’ offender

Overseeing the case, Judge Graham Buchanan noted a background report that had been prepared on Urbonavicius, which branded him as “high risk” for sexual reoffending.

It also detailed his “continual denial” that he had not received consent to torment the woman, who cannot be named, in her home.

Sending him down, Judge Buchanan said his actions amounted to a “vicious and sustained attack”.

“This must have been a truly shocking and terrifying experience for her,” he added.

“You blame your victim for your predicament and maintain it is you who is the victim in all of this.

“There is clearly only one disposal that is appropriate.”

Previous record for crimes of dishonesty

Advocate depute David Logan told the court that an updated schedule of Urbonavicius’ previous crimes had been provided ahead of the hearing this week.

It included crimes, he said, that amounted to a “series of thefts and dishonesty” within his home country, Sweden and Germany.

Two, which “stood out” to the judge, were for robbery and extortion.

During his trial, in April, it was stated that his victim had to use a knife to get Urbonavicius, who had previously lived in Peterhead prior to his sentencing, to finally stop his attack on her and leave the home.

Recalling the events of September 15, 2022, when the rape took place, one man in his 70s told the court he had been called by the woman following the incident to say: “I’ve just been raped”.

Another, taxi driver Omar Choudhury, told the court he had driven her and Urbonavicius to the house the previous day, describing the rapist as “quiet” during the journey.

The woman, who cannot be named, would tell police that she would be carried from the bedroom – where she had been raped – to her living room where he continued the attack.

Urbonavicius’ sentence will be backdated to April 28 this year, when he was first remanded in custody.

If he offends while on licence, he was warned that he faced serving the full 11 years of his term in prison.