Inverness woman, 19, who attacked police given chance to change her ways

An Inverness teenager has been given the opportunity to change her criminal behaviour to avoid going to jail.

Rebecca Tuthill, 19, appeared by video link from HMP Stirling at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday for sentencing after admitting to a series of charges involving threatening and abusive behaviour, breaching her bail conditions, and even attacking two police constables.

Sheriff Robert Frazer, overseeing the case, said she now needed to prove she could “change”.

Brought to her senses by stint in prison

The court heard from Tuthill’s defence solicitor, Shahid Latif, that she had so far spent three weeks behind bars waiting to be sentenced and that it had been an eye-opening experience.

“Put shortly, the clang of the prison gates has brought Miss Tuthill to her senses in relation to the assistance that A) she requires and B) that the social work department and others are prepared to offer her,” he said.

“That will help deal with the undoubted two binary difficulties that she faces. First, in relation to her mental health, and secondly in relation to the over and excessive use of intoxicants.”

A narrative of Tuthill’s behaviour was not read in court, but she admitted a course of poor behaviour from February 23 2024, when she kicked a police constable after shouting at officers, through to February 18 this year when she seized another constable by the head.

Her two other charges saw her behaving in a threatening manner by loitering outside another woman’s home in March, and then breaching her bail order to be within her own home between 8pm and 7am on August 1, both last year.

‘Prove she can change her ways’

Sentencing her to 15 months under the supervision of the social work department, Sheriff Frazer warned Tuthill that if she came to the attention of the court again “all bets are off”.

Telling her to use the opportunity afforded to her, he said: “You misbehaved and behaved in what can only be described as an anti-social fashion over the last year or so – that’s the reason you got yourself remanded.

“I’m told by Mr Latif, and I accept this, that this period on remand has had an effect on you.

“You’re only 19 years of age and the last thing that I would wish is for you to receive a custodial sentence and for you to continue offending thereafter.

“It’s up for Miss Tuthill to demonstrate she can change her ways and behave herself.”

Tuthill replied “yes” to the sheriff before the video link was cut.