Man ‘ashamed’ following supermarket assault on partner’s ex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man ‘ashamed’ following supermarket assault on partner’s ex

James Potter admitted trading blows with the man under provocation after his partner called on him for support.

By Jenni Gee
General view overlooking the car park and store of Morrisons in Inverness.
The men exchanged blows at Morrisons supermarket. Image DC Thomson

A man who assaulted his partner’s ex, leaving him with fractures and bruising, is “ashamed of himself” for the “heat of the moment” crime.

James Potter fought with the man, repeatedly punching him in the head and body, and pushing him to the ground.

He also pushed his victim against railings and pinned him against trolleys during the incident at Morrisons supermarket in Millburn Road, Inverness.

Potter, 30, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted the assault under provocation.

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle told the court that on the day of the incident, Potter had accompanied his partner to an arranged meeting with the man and had initally stayed out of the interaction.

Men exchanged blows

When the exchange turned nasty, the woman called on Potter for support, at which point there was “an altercation” between the two men, with “both throwing punches”

“The accused punched the witness and eventually held him up against trolleys,” Ms Boyle said.

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Sara Matheson that the victim sustained bruising and fractures as a result of the assault.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Potter, said his client was a man who had “a lot going for him”.

He highlighted that his client had admitted the charge under provocation and said: “Both acted in an undignified manner, both were processed and both now have convictions.”

Assault happened in ‘heat of the moment’

The defence agent noted the spontaneous nature of the attack and said: “It was something in the heat of the moment – it wasn’t something planned.”

Mr Patterson said Potter was “remorseful” and added: “He doesn’t see himself as a violent person, it is quite a shock he acted in this way and he is quite ashamed of himself.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson placed Potter, of Glendale Terrace, Inverness, on a community payback order requiring him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work in the community within six months.