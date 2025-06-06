Man ‘ashamed’ following supermarket assault on partner’s ex

A man who assaulted his partner’s ex, leaving him with fractures and bruising, is “ashamed of himself” for the “heat of the moment” crime.

James Potter fought with the man, repeatedly punching him in the head and body, and pushing him to the ground.

He also pushed his victim against railings and pinned him against trolleys during the incident at Morrisons supermarket in Millburn Road, Inverness.

Potter, 30, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted the assault under provocation.

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle told the court that on the day of the incident, Potter had accompanied his partner to an arranged meeting with the man and had initally stayed out of the interaction.

Men exchanged blows

When the exchange turned nasty, the woman called on Potter for support, at which point there was “an altercation” between the two men, with “both throwing punches”

“The accused punched the witness and eventually held him up against trolleys,” Ms Boyle said.

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Sara Matheson that the victim sustained bruising and fractures as a result of the assault.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Potter, said his client was a man who had “a lot going for him”.

He highlighted that his client had admitted the charge under provocation and said: “Both acted in an undignified manner, both were processed and both now have convictions.”

Assault happened in ‘heat of the moment’

The defence agent noted the spontaneous nature of the attack and said: “It was something in the heat of the moment – it wasn’t something planned.”

Mr Patterson said Potter was “remorseful” and added: “He doesn’t see himself as a violent person, it is quite a shock he acted in this way and he is quite ashamed of himself.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson placed Potter, of Glendale Terrace, Inverness, on a community payback order requiring him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work in the community within six months.