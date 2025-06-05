Man bullied for being called Michael Jackson confronted alleged tormentor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man bullied for being called Michael Jackson confronted alleged tormentor

Michael Jackson, 46, finally snapped after "many months" of people teasing him with impressions of the late King of Pop.

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
A man who was “mercilessly” bullied because he shares the same name as The King of Pop has appeared in court after he threatened to kill one of his tormentors.

Michael Jackson, 46, finally snapped after “many months” of people teasing him with impressions of the late singer and confronted one of his alleged bullies in the pub after a night of drinking.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Jackson, from Kyle, told the man: “I will f****** tear you apart” and police were called.

The late Michael Jackson.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told Sheriff Elidh Macdonald that Jackson, of Balmacara Road, was intoxicated in a local hotel on the evening of December 3 2023 when one of his alleged tormenters, William Fulton, came in.

Pub confrontation

Ms Silver said: “He spoke angrily to Mr Fulton, who decided to leave to avoid a confrontation.”

But when Mr Fulton emerged from that bar, Jackson was there swearing at him.

“I will f****** tear you apart” he said, as well as “you are close to losing your f****** life” before walking away.

Mr Fulton replied: “I don’t know what you are talking about.”

The matter was reported to the police.

Jackson admitted abusive or threatening behaviour.

Bullying behaviour

His lawyer, John MacColl told the court: “There is a background to this.

“Although Mr Fulton claims he didn’t know what it was all about, he and others have been mercilessly bullying my client in an emotional way for many months.

“They kept making reference to the deceased singer, would touch Mr Jackson on the shoulder when they saw him and imitate the singer.

“That is why he acted in this way.”

Sheriff Macdonald fined Jackson £470.