Man bullied for being called Michael Jackson confronted alleged tormentor

A man who was “mercilessly” bullied because he shares the same name as The King of Pop has appeared in court after he threatened to kill one of his tormentors.

Michael Jackson, 46, finally snapped after “many months” of people teasing him with impressions of the late singer and confronted one of his alleged bullies in the pub after a night of drinking.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Jackson, from Kyle, told the man: “I will f****** tear you apart” and police were called.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told Sheriff Elidh Macdonald that Jackson, of Balmacara Road, was intoxicated in a local hotel on the evening of December 3 2023 when one of his alleged tormenters, William Fulton, came in.

Pub confrontation

Ms Silver said: “He spoke angrily to Mr Fulton, who decided to leave to avoid a confrontation.”

But when Mr Fulton emerged from that bar, Jackson was there swearing at him.

“I will f****** tear you apart” he said, as well as “you are close to losing your f****** life” before walking away.

Mr Fulton replied: “I don’t know what you are talking about.”

The matter was reported to the police.

Jackson admitted abusive or threatening behaviour.

Bullying behaviour

His lawyer, John MacColl told the court: “There is a background to this.

“Although Mr Fulton claims he didn’t know what it was all about, he and others have been mercilessly bullying my client in an emotional way for many months.

“They kept making reference to the deceased singer, would touch Mr Jackson on the shoulder when they saw him and imitate the singer.

“That is why he acted in this way.”

Sheriff Macdonald fined Jackson £470.