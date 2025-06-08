Inverness man told police officers he would put a bullet in them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Inverness man told police officers he would put a bullet in them

John Robertson threatened to kill officers after he was arrested at his home.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man made threats to police and told one: “I’m going to put a f***ing bullet in your head and f***ing kill you”.

John Robertson also threatened a member of the public after he was arrested at his home.

After making the chilling statement, Robertson told officers: “Just you wait and see.”

Robertson, 37, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to be sentenced, having pleaded guilty to a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour at an earlier hearing.

Offensive remarks and threats of violence

The charge details how, on December 10 of last year, on Inverness’ High Street, Union Street and Church Street, as well as within a police vehicle travelling to the city’s Burnett Road police station, Robertson behaved in a threatening or abusive manner.

He repeatedly acted aggressively, shouted, swore and uttered offensive remarks and threats of violence.

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle said that on the day in question, Robertson had been arrested at his home regarding another matter which was no longer before the court.

She said: “As he was led to a police vehicle, he shouted and swore, calling a member of the public a ‘c***’ and telling them: ‘I will get you as well’.

He then told a police officer: “I’m going to put a f***ing bullet in your head and f***ing kill you – just you wait and see”

Robertson then indicated another officer and said “I’ll do the same to him as well.”

Comments were ‘unpleasant’

Solicitor Duncan Henderson, for Robertson, said his client had a “long history of mental illness” but added: “I have to concede on his behalf that these comments should not have been made and were unpleasant to those who heard them”

He said his client was receiving treatment for mental health issues, which included hearing voices.

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Robertson, of Church Street, Inverness, £210.