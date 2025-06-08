Inverness man told police officers he would put a bullet in them

A man made threats to police and told one: “I’m going to put a f***ing bullet in your head and f***ing kill you”.

John Robertson also threatened a member of the public after he was arrested at his home.

After making the chilling statement, Robertson told officers: “Just you wait and see.”

Robertson, 37, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to be sentenced, having pleaded guilty to a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour at an earlier hearing.

Offensive remarks and threats of violence

The charge details how, on December 10 of last year, on Inverness’ High Street, Union Street and Church Street, as well as within a police vehicle travelling to the city’s Burnett Road police station, Robertson behaved in a threatening or abusive manner.

He repeatedly acted aggressively, shouted, swore and uttered offensive remarks and threats of violence.

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle said that on the day in question, Robertson had been arrested at his home regarding another matter which was no longer before the court.

She said: “As he was led to a police vehicle, he shouted and swore, calling a member of the public a ‘c***’ and telling them: ‘I will get you as well’.

He then told a police officer: “I’m going to put a f***ing bullet in your head and f***ing kill you – just you wait and see”

Robertson then indicated another officer and said “I’ll do the same to him as well.”

Comments were ‘unpleasant’

Solicitor Duncan Henderson, for Robertson, said his client had a “long history of mental illness” but added: “I have to concede on his behalf that these comments should not have been made and were unpleasant to those who heard them”

He said his client was receiving treatment for mental health issues, which included hearing voices.

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Robertson, of Church Street, Inverness, £210.