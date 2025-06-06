Serial Inverness shoplifter avoids jail after cheese assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Serial Inverness shoplifter avoids jail after cheese assault

Leigh Anne Ryan was sentenced on a number of charges including an assault on a shopworker, during which she shoved a bag of cheese in their chest before barging past.

By Jenni Gee
Leigh Anne Ryan was banned from entering M&S in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
A serial shoplifter who assaulted a store worker with cheese has been spared jail.

Leigh Anne Ryan also twice made knife threats to shop workers who were attempting to disrupt her behaviour.

The court heard she had stolen from a number of stores in Inverness, taking food, alcohol, fragrances and cosmetics.

Ryan, 32, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to be sentenced having previously admitted three counts of theft by shoplifting, two of assaulting retail workers, one of threatening behaviour and one of breaching a bail condition to stay away from a certain store.

Cheese incident

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle told the court that on April 9 of last year, Ryan was spotted in Marks and Spencer in Inverness by a store worker who knew her.

When the employee approached Ryan, she “shoved a bag of cheese in his chest” and shouted “that’s all I’ve got, that’s all I’ve f***ing got” before barging past him.

When the witness – who could see further items in her bag – asked to look, she told him to “f*** off” and ran from the store.

Police were informed and spotted Ryan running on Academy Street and into the Victorian Market where she shouted that she didn’t know why they were stopping her and she had not done anything wrong.

She was later confirmed to have stolen items worth £53.40 from the store.

Knife incident

On August 24 of last year, Ryan stole alcohol from Tesco Extra on Eastfield Way and then behaved threateningly at Thornbush Stores, acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing and threatening to return with a knife.

Ryan stole fragrance and cosmetic items from Superdrug on Inverness’ High Street on March 17 this year.

Two days later, she breached a bail condition that she not enter Marks and Spencer by going into the store.

On the same day, at Morrisons car park on Millburn Road, Ryan behaved in a threatening manner by stating that she was in possession of a knife, shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

Ms Boyle told the court Ryan had been followed from Marks and Spencer by an employee, who asked her to stop but Ryan shouted: “I’ve got a f***ing knife, I will stab you.”

Solicitor Mark Dickson told the court his client had a “chaotic lifestyle” with “drug use from time to time” and “escalating” alcohol use.

As a direct alternative to a custodial sentence, Sheriff Sara Matheson placed Ryan, of Urchal Park, Stratton, on community payback orders with 24 months supervision and a requirement that she complete 278 hours of unpaid work in the community.

She told her: “The way your life is going, it is now time to take a long, hard look at yourself and get yourself sorted out – or you will have to go into custody.”

 