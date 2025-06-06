Serial Inverness shoplifter avoids jail after cheese assault

A serial shoplifter who assaulted a store worker with cheese has been spared jail.

Leigh Anne Ryan also twice made knife threats to shop workers who were attempting to disrupt her behaviour.

The court heard she had stolen from a number of stores in Inverness, taking food, alcohol, fragrances and cosmetics.

Ryan, 32, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to be sentenced having previously admitted three counts of theft by shoplifting, two of assaulting retail workers, one of threatening behaviour and one of breaching a bail condition to stay away from a certain store.

Cheese incident

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle told the court that on April 9 of last year, Ryan was spotted in Marks and Spencer in Inverness by a store worker who knew her.

When the employee approached Ryan, she “shoved a bag of cheese in his chest” and shouted “that’s all I’ve got, that’s all I’ve f***ing got” before barging past him.

When the witness – who could see further items in her bag – asked to look, she told him to “f*** off” and ran from the store.

Police were informed and spotted Ryan running on Academy Street and into the Victorian Market where she shouted that she didn’t know why they were stopping her and she had not done anything wrong.

She was later confirmed to have stolen items worth £53.40 from the store.

Knife incident

On August 24 of last year, Ryan stole alcohol from Tesco Extra on Eastfield Way and then behaved threateningly at Thornbush Stores, acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing and threatening to return with a knife.

Ryan stole fragrance and cosmetic items from Superdrug on Inverness’ High Street on March 17 this year.

Two days later, she breached a bail condition that she not enter Marks and Spencer by going into the store.

On the same day, at Morrisons car park on Millburn Road, Ryan behaved in a threatening manner by stating that she was in possession of a knife, shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

Ms Boyle told the court Ryan had been followed from Marks and Spencer by an employee, who asked her to stop but Ryan shouted: “I’ve got a f***ing knife, I will stab you.”

Solicitor Mark Dickson told the court his client had a “chaotic lifestyle” with “drug use from time to time” and “escalating” alcohol use.

As a direct alternative to a custodial sentence, Sheriff Sara Matheson placed Ryan, of Urchal Park, Stratton, on community payback orders with 24 months supervision and a requirement that she complete 278 hours of unpaid work in the community.

She told her: “The way your life is going, it is now time to take a long, hard look at yourself and get yourself sorted out – or you will have to go into custody.”