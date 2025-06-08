Thug who threatened to stab Aberdeen shop worker is ‘not a hard man’

An Aberdeen man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after he made chilling threats to stab an Aldi worker.

Lee Anderson, 45, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted behaving in a threatening manner, stating that he would be waiting until the staff member had finished his shift.

He later used a racist slur against another member of staff at the same store, which is a contravention of the new Hate Crime legislation.

Anderson, a repeat offender, was jailed in 2023 after he broke into an Aberdeen church and stole money from a collection tin, as well as more than £2,000 of IT equipment.

Anderson attended shop several times

Fiscal depute Lindsay Shields told the court that the Aldi employee was on shift at the store in the Cornhill Shopping Arcade when Anderson entered at around 3.25pm on January 10 this year.

Shortly after his arrival, Anderson was ordered to leave the store by a staff member, which angered him.

“I’m going to take a blade out,” Anderson told him, adding: “I’ll be here when you finish work.”

Anderson left but returned around half an hour later and was again asked to leave the shop by the same member of staff. Again, he told the worker he was “going to get a blade out”.

At around 5.40pm on the same day, Anderson came back again and was denied entry by a different member of staff, with Anderson lashing out and attempting to punch the man.

The Aldi worker was assisted by a co-worker to get Anderson out of the shop – who turned to the staff member and told him to “f*** off” before using a racist slur.

In the dock, Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of assault and another charge of acting in a manner that was racially aggravated.

He also admitted an additional charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘Shallow threats’

Defence solicitor Tony Burgess told the court that when challenged, his client often lashes out and makes “shallow threats” without thinking.

“Mr Anderson is not a hard man,” Mr Burgess said, adding: “He is not blaming anyone for his behaviour and accepts behaving in the manner he did.”

He continued: “Mr Anderson had gone back to the shop, not even knowing he had been there earlier.

“He is deeply ashamed of his conduct that day and cannot believe he would say these things to a shop worker just going about his work.”

As an alternative to a fine, Sheriff Kelly made Anderson, of Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for nine months and ordered him to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.