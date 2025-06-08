Thug who threatened to stab Aberdeen shop worker is ‘not a hard man’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Thug who threatened to stab Aberdeen shop worker is ‘not a hard man’

Lee Anderson, 45, also used a racist slur against an Aldi worker at the Cornhill Shopping Arcade in Aberdeen.

By David McPhee
Lee Anderson made terrifying threats to Adi staff. Image: DC Thomson.
Lee Anderson made terrifying threats to Adi staff. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after he made chilling threats to stab an Aldi worker.

Lee Anderson, 45, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted behaving in a threatening manner, stating that he would be waiting until the staff member had finished his shift.

He later used a racist slur against another member of staff at the same store, which is a contravention of the new Hate Crime legislation.

Anderson, a repeat offender, was jailed in 2023 after he broke into an Aberdeen church and stole money from a collection tin, as well as more than £2,000 of IT equipment. 

Anderson attended shop several times

Fiscal depute Lindsay Shields told the court that the Aldi employee was on shift at the store in the Cornhill Shopping Arcade when Anderson entered at around 3.25pm on January 10 this year.

Shortly after his arrival, Anderson was ordered to leave the store by a staff member, which angered him.

“I’m going to take a blade out,” Anderson told him, adding: “I’ll be here when you finish work.”

Anderson left but returned around half an hour later and was again asked to leave the shop by the same member of staff. Again, he told the worker he was “going to get a blade out”.

At around 5.40pm on the same day, Anderson came back again and was denied entry by a different member of staff, with Anderson lashing out and attempting to punch the man.

The Aldi worker was assisted by a co-worker to get Anderson out of the shop – who turned to the staff member and told him to “f*** off” before using a racist slur.

In the dock, Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of assault and another charge of acting in a manner that was racially aggravated.

He also admitted an additional charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘Shallow threats’

Defence solicitor Tony Burgess told the court that when challenged, his client often lashes out and makes “shallow threats” without thinking.

“Mr Anderson is not a hard man,” Mr Burgess said, adding: “He is not blaming anyone for his behaviour and accepts behaving in the manner he did.”

He continued: “Mr Anderson had gone back to the shop, not even knowing he had been there earlier.

“He is deeply ashamed of his conduct that day and cannot believe he would say these things to a shop worker just going about his work.”

As an alternative to a fine, Sheriff Kelly made Anderson, of Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for nine months and ordered him to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 