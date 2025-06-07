Vicious ex-boyfriend repeatedly assaulted woman as her terrified daughter watched

A controlling boyfriend who exacted violent retribution upon his ex-girlfriend when she broke off their relationship has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Andrei Constantin, 33, loitered outside his former partner’s home close to the centre of Aberdeen where he threatened, intimidated and viciously assaulted her.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told that, on one occasion, Constantin brutally attacked the woman, punching her to the head and face in front of her teenage daughter.

His solicitor, Carolyn Leckie, told the court that her client “does not seek to excuse his behaviour” and immediately accepted the offences.

Sheriff Daniel Kelly put a court order in place, meaning Constantin cannot approach his victim for three years.

Accused was waiting for victim

Fiscal depute Lindsay Shields told the court that the woman and Constantin had been in a “short-lived relationship” but that she had ended things due to him being “controlling and intimidating towards her”.

“However, they would see each other socially,” the fiscal depute said, adding that on one such occasion in late February 2021, she was out with friends when she saw Constantin.

“He accused her of seeing another man during their relationship, which caused an argument to break out between them.”

When the woman returned home later that night with her friends, she saw Constantin waiting for her outside her property.

He stated that he was going to “harm her” and grabbed her by the throat, pinning her up against a wall – and at which point the woman’s friends intervened.

She then pulled out her telephone to call 999, but Constantin grabbed her telephone and threw it to the ground, causing the screen to smash.

Doorstep assault

On August 28 2021, the woman was leaving her home when she saw Constantin waiting outside the front door of her building.

As she exited the building, Constantin lunged towards her and grabbed her by the hair.

The woman was heard to scream by her teenage daughter, who came to the front door in time to see Constantin punch her mother three times to the top of her head and once to her right cheek.

Following the assault, Constantin released his grip, and she was able to run into her property and lock the door.

In the dock, Constantin pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive towards his former partner by repeatedly assaulting, threatening and intimidating her.

‘Must have been concerning’

Defence solicitor Carolyn Leckie told the court that her client had “little recollection” of the incidents described as he was heavily under the influence of alcohol at the time.

But the solicitor added that her client “accepts the charge against him”.

“He was not aware that the child was present at the time, but he accepts that,” Ms Leckie said.

“Mr Constantin is a man of previously good character who has worked hard and contributed to society – he is not seeking to excuse his behaviour.”

Sheriff Kelly told Constantin that “clearly these incidents must have been concerning” for his victim.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Kelly made Constantin subject to a community payback order with supervision for one year and ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

He also put a three-year non-harassment order in place.

