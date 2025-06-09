Pensioner donned lacy underwear and exposed himself on neighbour’s doorbell camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Pensioner donned lacy underwear and exposed himself on neighbour’s doorbell camera

After admitting offence of public indecency, John Flynn, 70, was told by a sheriff he should be "thoroughly ashamed" of his "unedifying" behaviour.

By David McPhee
John Flynn's actions were described as "unedifying". Image: DC Thomson.
John Flynn's actions were described as "unedifying". Image: DC Thomson.

A pensioner who got dressed up in lacy underwear and tights in order to expose himself on his neighbour’s doorbell camera has been handed a fine.

John Flynn, 70, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a charge of public indecency.

Flynn was recorded arriving on his neighbour’s landing during the early hours of the morning wearing only white bikini lace underwear, black tights and white ankle socks.

He then pulled down his underwear, exposing his backside to the camera.

Sheriff William Summers described Flynn’s actions as an “unedifying episode”.

‘Intentionally’ exposed himself

Fiscal depute Lindsay Shields told the court that the complainer in this case knows Flynn as his upstairs neighbour at a block of flats on Rosemount Place, Aberdeen.

He said that at around 3.30am on August 5 last year, Flynn’s neighbour reviewed his CCTV, which covers the lower staircase of the building.

The footage showed Flynn walking up the stairs while wearing only black tights, white bikini lace underwear and white ankle socks.

Flynn was seen to stop on the landing before “intentionally pulling down the underwear to expose his buttocks in full view of the camera,” the fiscal depute said.

Mr Shields added that the two men had previously discussed the camera being fitted and where it was positioned.

“The accused knew it was there,” Mr Shields added.

In the dock, Flynn pleaded guilty to one charge of public indecency by exposing his buttocks to a doorbell camera.

Pensioner John Flynn committed an act of public indecency. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Stupid decision’

Defence solicitor John McLeod told the court that Flynn has a “problem with drink” and that a disagreement had broken out between him and his neighbour.

“Some resentment had built up between the two men and that’s why Mr Flynn took the stupid decision to do this,” the solicitor said.

Mr McLeod added that his client had no recent offences on his record, was in receipt of a pension and could pay a fine.

Sheriff Summers told Flynn: “This is an unedifying episode, and you should be thoroughly ashamed of the way you behaved.”

He fined Flynn, of Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, a total of £380.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 