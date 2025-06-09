Pensioner donned lacy underwear and exposed himself on neighbour’s doorbell camera

A pensioner who got dressed up in lacy underwear and tights in order to expose himself on his neighbour’s doorbell camera has been handed a fine.

John Flynn, 70, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a charge of public indecency.

Flynn was recorded arriving on his neighbour’s landing during the early hours of the morning wearing only white bikini lace underwear, black tights and white ankle socks.

He then pulled down his underwear, exposing his backside to the camera.

Sheriff William Summers described Flynn’s actions as an “unedifying episode”.

‘Intentionally’ exposed himself

Fiscal depute Lindsay Shields told the court that the complainer in this case knows Flynn as his upstairs neighbour at a block of flats on Rosemount Place, Aberdeen.

He said that at around 3.30am on August 5 last year, Flynn’s neighbour reviewed his CCTV, which covers the lower staircase of the building.

The footage showed Flynn walking up the stairs while wearing only black tights, white bikini lace underwear and white ankle socks.

Flynn was seen to stop on the landing before “intentionally pulling down the underwear to expose his buttocks in full view of the camera,” the fiscal depute said.

Mr Shields added that the two men had previously discussed the camera being fitted and where it was positioned.

“The accused knew it was there,” Mr Shields added.

In the dock, Flynn pleaded guilty to one charge of public indecency by exposing his buttocks to a doorbell camera.

‘Stupid decision’

Defence solicitor John McLeod told the court that Flynn has a “problem with drink” and that a disagreement had broken out between him and his neighbour.

“Some resentment had built up between the two men and that’s why Mr Flynn took the stupid decision to do this,” the solicitor said.

Mr McLeod added that his client had no recent offences on his record, was in receipt of a pension and could pay a fine.

Sheriff Summers told Flynn: “This is an unedifying episode, and you should be thoroughly ashamed of the way you behaved.”

He fined Flynn, of Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, a total of £380.

