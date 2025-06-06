Moray man tried to murder woman and child by steering car off the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray man tried to murder woman and child by steering car off the road

Steven Phillipson was a passenger in the car when he grabbed the wheel and pulled on the handbrake, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and roll over.

By Dave Finlay
Steven Phillipson appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh
A car passenger who attempted to murder a woman and two children by grabbing the steering wheel and pulling on the handbrake was jailed today.

Steven Phillipson’s actions led to the car veering off the road and rolling over, resulting in injury to the victims and endangering their lives in the crash on the A941 near the village of Fogwatt, near Elgin.

A prosecutor told the  High Court in Edinburgh that Phillipson caused the crash and “gambled with the lives of the occupants”.

Advocate depute Martin Crawford told a jury that he invited them to find that he was trying to cause a car crash and it posed “obvious danger”.

He said a picture had emerged in evidence of Phillipson on the day of the murder bid being intoxicated, irrational and violent and said that he was acting with “wicked recklessness as to the fate of those in the car”.

Phillipson denied charge

Phillipson, 34, denied a series of charges during a trial but was found guilty of assaulting and attempting to murder the woman and the children, aged nine and three, by grabbing and pulling the steering wheel and applying the handbrake, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and roll over to their injury and to the danger of their lives on June 11 in 2023.

He was also convicted of attacking the woman at a flat in Rothes on the same date when he punched her and stamped on her wrist and of assaulting a child who was pushed.

Phillipson, who has amassed 24 previous convictions including for serious assault and threatening and abusive behaviour, was also found guilty of abducting the woman and children on the same day when he shouted and swore, locked a door at the flat and removed a key, preventing them from leaving.

During his evidence Phillipson told the court: “I never pulled the handbrake.”

He claimed it would have to have been the woman driver who did it.

Phillipson said he got into the car as he needed a lift to Elgin. He said he previously consumed valium, a painkiller and a drug he described as “for coming off heroin”.

Accused remanded

One witness at the crash scene said Phillipson appeared unsteady on his feet and heard the woman shout that he pulled the handbrake and steering wheel.

Phillipson was initially remanded in custody following an initial court appearance but was later released on bail and remained on bail during his trial.

But following the jury verdicts, the trial judge revoked his bail and remanded him in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing next month.

Judge Olga Pasportnikov told him: “You have been convicted of four charges, very serious charges, in particular charge four (the attempted murder charge).

“I don’t consider anything other than a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

 